The WHO is by no means alone in its position. Many governments, medical professionals and members of the mainstream media have attacked anti-vaxxers - as they are known - claiming that they are selfish people who put the health of the greater majority at risk. These pro-vaccine groups and individuals like to infer that to question vaccines is both unscientific and dangerous.
In recent years, however, a growing number of highly respected scientists and doctors have started questioning mainstream vaccine propaganda as the results of their own, unbiased studies raise alarming questions about the long-term safety of vaccines. These issues particularly relate to the volume of vaccinations administered to small children and the adjuvants and ingredients used in the manufacture of these vaccines. The latest such study was recently published in the journal Pharmacological Research, warning that many, many people are at increased risk of developing autoimmune diseases after receiving vaccinations.
Weaponizing our own immune systems
Celeste McGovern, an award-winning journalist writing for Green Med Info, noted that the study's lead author, Yehuda Shoenfeld, is a highly respected scientist in the field of human immunity. Shoenfeld is the author of multiple papers and textbooks, some of which are viewed as the very cornerstones of autoimmunological clinical practice. Unsurprisingly, Shoenfeld has become known as the "Godfather of Autoimmunology."
Autoimmunology is the study of how the body's own defense system sometimes turns against itself, resulting in the development of diseases like multiple sclerosis, arthritis, Guillain-Barre syndrome and others.
One of the causes of this immune system malfunction is vaccination. As the authors note in the study abstract:
Vaccinations have been used as an essential tool in the fight against infectious diseases, and succeeded in improving public health. However, adverse effects, including autoimmune conditions may occur following vaccinations (autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants-ASIA syndrome). It has been postulated that autoimmunity could be triggered or enhanced by the vaccine immunogen contents, as well as by adjuvants, which are used to increase the immune reaction to the immunogen.The research team defined those who are at increased risk of such autoimmune conditions developing after vaccination as follows:
[W]e defined four groups of individuals who might be susceptible to develop vaccination-induced ASIA: patients with prior post-vaccination autoimmune phenomena, patients with a medical history of autoimmunity, patients with a history of allergic reactions, and individuals who are prone to develop autoimmunity (having a family history of autoimmune diseases; asymptomatic carriers of autoantibodies; carrying certain genetic profiles, etc.).The study's authors went at pains to stress that these potential groups of individuals represent only a small percentage of the population and that vaccines are generally safe. However, as noted by McGovern, this is simply not true because of the sheer volume of people who fall into one or more of these categories, including:
- Anyone who has a preexisting autoimmune condition;
- People who have had previous reactions to vaccines (which doctors almost always overlook);
- Patients with a history of allergic reactions, particularly to eggs (something which nurses and others who administer vaccines hardly ever check with vaccine recipients); and
- People prone to developing autoimmunity. This is where it gets really interesting, because this would include smokers (about 18 percent of all Americans), people with high estrogen levels (anyone on the contraceptive pill or hormone replacement therapy), and people with low vitamin D levels (studies indicate that three quarters of all American teens and adults are vitamin D deficient).
