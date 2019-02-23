As reported by the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), more than 100 bills have been filed in 30 states proposing to expand, restrict or eliminate vaccine informed consent rights.
This tidal wave of legislation is a near exact repeat of March of 2017's onslaught of 134 bills in 35 states.
According to NVIC, between 2015-2017, a total of 454 vaccine related bills were introduced into state legislatures. NVIC has listed all the ways in which these bills compromise informed consent and health freedom:
Compromise Vaccine Informed Consent RightsWe've reported previously on how the CDC funds front organizations like The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) to coordinate these efforts, not unlike how the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) brings together government and private sector representatives to draft, share, and coordinate state-level legislation.
Expand Vaccine Informed Consent Rights
- Mandate use of new vaccines by children and adults;
- Restrict or eliminate vaccine exemptions;
- Restrict the list of persons who can approve vaccine exemptions
- Allow vaccine providers to administer HPV and hepatitis B vaccines to minors without parental consent;
- Allow forced vaccination and medical treatment under certain circumstances;
- Allow state health officials to mandate all federally recommended vaccines;
- Mandate that doctors and other vaccine providers track and report the vaccination status of all children and adults in electronic medical records;
- Require schools to publicly post vaccination rates or vaccine exemption rates;
- Require a physician signature for a religious or conscientious belief exemption to vaccination;
- Require school districts to conduct health and safety visits for children under private instruction;
- Require vaccines for college students based on CDC (ACIP) vaccine recommendations;
- Require long term care facilities to track vaccination status of employees and residents;
- Expand the release of information in the state vaccine tracking registry (such as to insurance companies);
- Mandate vaccines for vendors serving hospitals and other medical facilities;
- Require all insurance plans to cover all CDC recommended vaccines without copays or deductibles;
- Allow pharmacists, dentists or optometrists to administer vaccines.
- Require vaccine administrators to provide certain kinds of vaccine information to adults or parents of minor children before vaccination;
- Require schools to inform parents of their right to exemptions from vaccine requirements;
- Expand the list of persons who can approve vaccine exemptions;
- Require legislature approval for changes to the list of vaccines required for school attendance;
- Protect employees who refuse vaccination from discipline or discharge;
- Clarify that refusal to vaccinate or delay vaccines is not child abuse;
- Allow serologic (blood titer) proof of immunity in lieu of vaccination;
- Prohibit vaccine mandates for non-communicable diseases;
- Eliminate the ability of state health officials to mandate all federally recommended vaccines;
- Establish that it is unlawful for an employer to mandate vaccines for healthcare employees;
- Require information and notification of vaccines derived from aborted fetal tissue;
- Prohibit managed care entities from imposing requirements relating to vaccination protocol;
- Require parental consent before a child in protective custody can be vaccinated;
- Establish a state database to monitor adverse effects of vaccinations.
Florida, as recently as last year, experienced a deluge of vaccine bills intent on stripping health freedom related to vaccination exemptions and privacy. Due to a grassroots campaign to raise awareness, all 4 vaccine bills were defeated.
Now, a nearly identical set of bills (3 this year instead of 4), have been introduced, intent on once again stripping Floridians of the right to opt out of vaccine tracking and online registries of their status, as well as two bills to mandate HPV vaccination for entry to school.
Thanks to the National Vaccine Information Center's advocacy portal, and despite zero mainstream media reporting on the topic, this tactic was exposed. The first bill (SB 354), introduced by Senator Bill Montford, will severely limit health freedom in the state of Florida by massively expanding the intrusive Florida SHOTS vaccine tracking system. According to NVIC,
"If SB 354 passes, everyone single person from birth to 23 will be tracked in this intrusive Florida vaccine enforcement and surveillance system either with their vaccination records or marked as a vaccine tracking refuser! There is no opting out of some kind of tracking in this system."The details of the bill and action steps to defeat it are included in the NVIC release here.
Two Mandatory HPV Vaccine Bills Released in Florida
The two HPV vaccine bills, HB 245 and SB 356, introduced by Representative Heather Fitzenhagen, District 78, Fort Myers, and Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez, District 37, Miami-Dade County, respectively, will include HPV vaccines (which has historically caused the most adverse effects of any vaccine in the CDC schedule) as mandatory for school entry.*