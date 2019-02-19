Society's Child
Multi-culti programming? Swedish state-owned broadcaster airs documentary claiming 'first Swedes' were black Africans
RT
Tue, 19 Feb 2019 11:11 UTC
The series will start to air on Swedish television this Wednesday, and when channel SVT began promoting it last week, some people reacted on social media with disbelief and anger.
The documentary will look at DNA technology which has revealed more about how Sweden was populated after the Ice Age and detailing how the first pioneers in the country were dark-skinned with blue eyes and came from the south.
Another population of people who had paler skin and a variety of eye and hair colors arrived around the same time from the east. The two peoples are thought to have mixed fairly quickly, and Nordic people eventually became lighter skinned, allowing them to increase their vitamin D production to survive in the dark winters.
Some Twitter users took the information advertised in the documentary as some sort of conspiracy aimed at making people more open to immigration. "Indoctrination continues," one said.
Others were quick to challenge the skepticism.
One person joked it was simply impossible, as his ancestors were "frozen in the ice sheet" before it melted.
Reader Comments
Ethiopia civilized and ruled the world for 3,000 years.
Ethiopia civilized and colonized Egypt.
Egypt with Ethiopia, ruled and taught the world for 6,000 years.
All the first people in countries around the world will have logically been Black.
Why visit realhistoryww.com and learn?!
Shalom
The white-man came out of his cave 3500 years ago - Houston, McCabe, etc.
Combine what I said above with a little arithmetic,
you will understand why Black folks have been the head of countries
for thousands of years, before anyone else was taught how to be.
Shalom
Y-DNA haplogrouped migration maps unequivocally show NO connection with the "A" (and subsequent "B") group originating in south-central Africa and all other types, which originated elsewhere. Ethiopians are not related to the A & B groups.
There is no black African DNA in either R or I haplogroups. The original inhabitants of the Scandinavian peninsula may have been "dark" skinned, but they were not of black origin.
A person either buys off on the latest DNA dating and migration maps, or they don't. The process is either correct or it is not. So far, among the numerous SNP articles I've read there has not been a single instance of discrediting the DNA dating hypothesis. But there has been a revision and refinement of the migration mapping.