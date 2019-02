Have you seen this woman? I mean, have you seen her outside of that video where she whips a chair from the balcony of a condo building over the Gardiner Expressway and miraculously manages not to kill anyone?Toronto Police are appealing to the public for help in locating the person who spawned Monday's biggest local news story with one very bad decision over the weekend.Officers began investigating the incident as an act of mischief on Sunday, February 10, according to police, though the actual chair throw is said to have taken place around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.Police say that, which landed in front of the entrance to a condo building near Harbour and York Streets.The woman is believed to be in her 20s and is described as 5'1" - 5'2", around 110 lbs. with a slim build and long blond hair. She was dressed in a black jacket with black clothes and black heels at the time, if that is in any way helpful in a city where most people wear black all the time.Regardless of what happens to the young woman legally, Torontonians don't seem quick to forgive what could easily have been a fatal video trick.Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto Police at 416-808-5200 or hit up Crime Stoppers anonymously at www.222tips.com