Woman from viral video who threw chair from Toronto balcony onto busy expressway wanted by police
Mon, 11 Feb 2019 21:39 UTC
Toronto Police are appealing to the public for help in locating the person who spawned Monday's biggest local news story with one very bad decision over the weekend.
"Chair-toss-chick," as I've taken to calling her, rose to the peak of Toronto internet fame on Monday morning after video footage surfaced of her throwing patio furniture from a high-rise onto fast-moving traffic below.
Nobody knew precisely where or when the incident took place until this afternoon around 12:30 p.m., when the Toronto Police Service issued a news release stating that the woman is wanted for Mischief - Endanger Life.
Officers began investigating the incident as an act of mischief on Sunday, February 10, according to police, though the actual chair throw is said to have taken place around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Police say that "other items were thrown off" the balcony in addition to the chair, which landed in front of the entrance to a condo building near Harbour and York Streets.
The woman is believed to be in her 20s and is described as 5'1" - 5'2", around 110 lbs. with a slim build and long blond hair. She was dressed in a black jacket with black clothes and black heels at the time, if that is in any way helpful in a city where most people wear black all the time.
Regardless of what happens to the young woman legally, Torontonians don't seem quick to forgive what could easily have been a fatal video trick.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto Police at 416-808-5200 or hit up Crime Stoppers anonymously at www.222tips.com.
Comment: The world has all kinds of idiots, but Toronto seems to have a disproportionate share of them.
