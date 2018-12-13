© R Pelletier

Commuters in Toronto often have huge headaches during their travels, between late buses, subway closures and streetcar diversions.But commuters this morning had a very different experience, as they were stuck on a train with a man wielding what's been described by witnesses as a large axe.Police were called to Spadina Station this morning where there was reports of a man swinging an axe around both on the subway and in the station.An arrest was made, but that didn't stop people from being terrorized. TTC service was rerouted, including the subway skipping Spadina Station for a brief time.Police initially believed the suspect had a large knife, though witnesses were quick to say it was actually an axe.No injuries have been reported at this time, and the man has been apprehended by police.