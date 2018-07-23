Society's Child
Two dead and 12 hurt in Toronto as gunman opens fire in street before being killed in shootout with police
Yahoo!
Mon, 23 Jul 2018 00:01 UTC
The 29-year-old attacker also died following the rampage in the Canadian city's Greektown district on Sunday night.
A video from one witness shows a man dressed in black clothes and a black hat walking quickly and firing three shots from the pavement into at least one restaurant. Witnesses described hearing about 20 shots and the sound of a weapon being reloaded several times.
Police said it was too early to provide a motive for the shooting, but local councillor Paula Fletcher said: "It's not gang related. It looks like someone who is very disturbed."
Toronto police said 12 people were being treated in hospital, including a nine-year-old girl who was in a critical condition, while a woman and a second person died from their wounds.
The gunman, who used a handgun in the attack, died after an exchange of gunfire with police near Danforth and Pape avenues at around 10pm.
It was not immediately clear if the man killed himself or died of injuries after being shot by police.
Paramedics, firefighters and police had converged on the shooting in Toronto's east end, which has many popular restaurants, cafes and shops.
"We are looking at all possible motives... and not closing any doors," Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said at the site of the shooting.
Jody Steinhauer was at Christina's restaurant with her family when she heard what sounded like 10 to 15 blasts of "firecrackers".
"We started to hear people scream out front," Steinhauer told CBC News, adding they were told to stay in the restaurant.
"We just ran. We saw people starting to run so we just ran," he said.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted a message of solidarity to the victims.
The incident comes amid a spate of more than 200 shootings in Toronto this year.
About two dozen have been fatal and city officials have blamed the crime surge on gang violence.
But Toronto Councillor Paula Fletcher told CP24 she heard the gunman in Sunday's attack was "emotionally disturbed".
"It's not gang related. It looks like someone who is very disturbed," Ms Fletcher said.
"Guns are too readily available to too many people," Mr Tory said during a news conference two hours after the shooting.
Canada traditionally has relatively low levels of gun violence, particularly compared to the United States.
"We were so use to living in a city where these things didn't happen," Mr Tory said. "But there are things that happen nowadays and they are just unspeakable."
Over the weekend, Toronto police deployed dozens of additional officers to deal with the recent rise in gun violence.
Comment: It seems "Toronto the safe" is becoming less safe all the time. No urban location is without its share of people 'going off'. Watch your backs!
Brief video of the scene:
See also:
- Van collides with group of pedestrians in Toronto, 9 killed and 16 injured (UPDATES)
- Toronto's van attack was not because of 'toxic masculinity'
- 1 injured, manhunt ongoing after stabbing incident at Toronto shopping mall
- Seven unanswered questions about the Toronto streetcar shooting
- Suspect in Toronto subway stabbing ordered held in custody
- Jury convicts Toronto man who slashed throat, stabbed wife
- Toronto slayings, shootings linked to battle for gang leadership
Reader Comments
I tried counting the other day on a similar issue; and gave up at 16. (And only two ever saw my firearm, one of which - two black clad and armed cops burglarizing and deaf and silent to my screams of WHO IS IT? cops - pissed all over my office after I DIDN'T SHOOT HER! (Audiotapes from the PoPo will be available with the autobiog.)
R.C.
safety is 100% the responsibility of the individual and if (((they))) try to pull MY FANGS...,
woe to those
ban guns- receive bombs..Trucks on sidewalks, ax murderers..
woe to the sheep for the slaughter commences.