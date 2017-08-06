In the three minute long video posted by Roxy Huang to YouTube, the woman is seen repeatedly striking and even biting her dog. She says to the frightened pup 'stop it now you hear me' while she keeps hitting it.
The whimpering dog tries to escape her several times, but the woman keeps yanking it back by its leash.
The woman is also fidgety throughout the ordeal, the videographer suggests she may be on drugs.
Comment: She certainly appears to be under the influence of something. Nevertheless, abuse is abuse.
A fellow subway rider reprimands her, saying: 'You gotta stop hitting your dog.'
The dog owner responds, 'Pardon?' then quickly becomes defensive. 'Who are you? What the f**k are you talking about?'
Another passenger is heard complaining to a Toronto Transit worker 'She keeps biting its tail.'
The videographer says she was eventually escorted off the train by three transit workers.
The woman who posted the video explains what happened after the camera stopped rolling: 'The whole train stopped, more than three TTC staff walked to her and then she got off the train. Someone like her should never own a dog or a pet.'
It's unclear if she faced any legal action resulting from her cruel treatment of the animal.
Woman hits and bites her dog on Toronto subway; passengers interveneA woman in Toronto was caught on camera abusing her dog on a subway. In the three minute long video posted by Roxy Huang to YouTube, the woman is seen repeatedly striking and even biting her dog....