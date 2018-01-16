Society's Child
Toronto: Alleged scissors attack on 11yo girl's hijab that triggered outcry 'did not happen', say police
Tue, 16 Jan 2018 07:23 UTC
An 11-year-old girl claimed on Friday that a man twice tried to cut off her hijab as she walked to school with her brother. Police say the investigation is now concluded and "the events described in the original news release did not happen." It's still not clear why the girl reported the false incident.
The story captured national attention and was denounced by Prime Minister Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory.
The mayor responded to the clarification that the event never happened by saying: "It is good to know that this event didn't happen. We all must remain vigilant in the fight against hate, racism, bigotry, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia to make sure our city remains an inclusive place."
Police told CBC News that the girl who reported the incident will not face any legal consequences.
"These allegations were extremely serious and, not surprisingly, they received national and international attention," police spokesman Mark Pugash said in an interview.
He added that it is "very unusual" for someone to make false allegations of this type and said he hopes it will not discourage others from coming forward.
The girl's school, Pauline Johnson Junior Public School in Scarborough, contacted police after she told them about the incident. The Toronto District School Board then put her before the media on Friday to recount the matter.
The school board issued a release, Monday, saying it was happy the incident did not really happen, adding it would not be commenting further.
Comment: Very curious that the police have said they will not be commenting further while the public is left without any clue as to why an 11 year old girl would lie about something like this. From the Toronto Sun:
"I won't speculate how it arose or who was involved, but the investigation has concluded," [police spokesman Mark] Pugash said.The lack of any further information is frustrating, to say the least.
Reader Comments
So throwing paint over someone wearing a fur jacket if okay, cutting off a small piece of offensive clothing isn't
Not sure I see the difference really
HashAttack2 I don't think throwing paint is okay either since it's destruction of private property and a somewhat violent attack. But the difference is that destroying someone's fur coat isn't motivated by religion or an act of bigotry toward an entire group of people. It's an act of vandalism. That's why they're treated differently.
Don't worry - I'm neither a paint thrower or a hijab cutter ... but I don't like the idea of hijabs for non-religious / non-racist reasons
Hope we never have discuss a religion where its followers wear dead animals ... that would get messy
I *will* speculate. Having just watched the movie Ladybird (excellent coming of age story), I would put money on the mother's neuroses being a trigger for the daughter's behavior (leading to the police not disciplining the daughter). But I'm probably projecting...
Canada is the frontier research lab for the new ring-fenced, gender-less, testosterone-less, sexless, dopamine-less, de-ethno-frequencied, brainless, deluded dumb ass-ism.
