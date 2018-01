© Chris Helgren / Reuters



Toronto police have confirmed that an alleged scissors attack on a schoolgirl's hijab, which sparked widespread outrage including a public condemnation by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was a hoax.The story captured national attention and was denounced by Prime Minister Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory.The mayor responded to the clarification that the event never happened by saying: "It is good to know that this event didn't happen. We all must remain vigilant in the fight against hate, racism, bigotry, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia to make sure our city remains an inclusive place."Police told CBC News that the girl who reported the incident will not face any legal consequences."These allegations were extremely serious and, not surprisingly, they received national and international attention," police spokesman Mark Pugash said in an interview.and said he hopes it will not discourage others from coming forward.The school board issued a release, Monday, saying it was happy the incident did not really happen, adding it would not be commenting further.