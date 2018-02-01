CP24 reported that the officers consumed marijuana edibles while on duty, and then "called for help after one of the officers ended up in a tree." The female officer who responded to the call "slipped and sustained a serious head injury."
In response to the incident, Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack refused to name the individuals, but said that there was an ongoing investigation and the suspects "could be charged or they could just be cleared through the investigation."
"All I can tell you is that there is an ongoing investigation," McCormack said. "I'm not aware of the specific allegations around the investigation and I'm not going to comment or speculate until the investigation is complete."
The officers have been identified as Vito Dominelli and Jamie Young, and CTV News reported that they were "conducting plain-clothed surveillance" around 1 a.m. when they called for help. The officer who made the call claimed that he felt like he was going to pass out.
CTV also noted that Dominelli, who has "cultivated a considerable social media following by posting videos in uniform where he engages in light-hearted activities, like lip-synching to music," has since set all of his accounts to private.
While McCormack would not say that Dominelli's social media presence was connected to the investigation, he did say that he is concerned about officers giving the public the impression that they are not devoted to their jobs.
"I am always concerned when something belittles what we do in policing and doesn't represent us in the right light," McCormack said. "I don't want the public to be under the misconception that we have a bunch of officers who have nothing to do but use social media."
Both reports noted that while the department has not confirmed that the officers obtained the edibles while on the job, investigators are looking into whether they were seized during a recent dispensary raid.
Brian Patterson, president of the Ontario Safety League, told the Toronto Sun that he is not surprised by the incident, and he believes it serves as an example for why everyone should be cautious before they consume marijuana edibles.
"That's what can happen when you digest this drug," Patterson said. "I get a sense there is pressure to move these edibles on to the table quicker and I am saying I am not sure I ever want them on the table at all. We need to get a better handle on just what these edibles are and what the effects are on people who take them."
As The Free Thought Project has reported, these officers are not the only ones who seem interested in trying marijuana edibles - and they don't seem to have a problem using their badges to obtain the products. In June 2015, police officers in Santa Ana, California, were caught on surveillance cameras raiding a marijuana dispensary and stealing the merchandise.
The cameras captured the officers making profane jokes to one another while they played darts and testing out the merchandise in the store. In one part of the video, an officer can be seen taking a big bite out of what appears to be a marijuana edible, before he shakes his head in satisfaction and gives the other officers a "thumbs up."After entering the dispensary wearing riot gear, with guns drawn, the officers then began to make crude comments about the store's owners and guests. They even suggested assaulting one of the occupants who was a partially blind paraplegic.
When a male officer asked, "Did you punch that one-legged old Benita?" a female officer responded, "I was about to kick her in her f-ing nub."
