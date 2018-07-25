© Cole Burston/Getty Images



As residents grapple with the latest attack to hit the city in recent months, some are asking whether it was becoming less safeDetectives in Canada are still seeking a motive for a mass shooting which left three dead - including the gunman - and injured more than a dozen others, as residents of Toronto grapple with the latest in a string of violent incidents to hit Canada's biggest city in recent months.Federal officials said on Tuesday that there was no terror link to Sunday's attack in which the lone gunman opened fire along a bustling avenue in the city, seemingly shooting at random at pedestrians and into shops and restaurants."At this time, there is no national security nexus to the investigation," said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Safety.The attack killed two people, a recent high school graduate Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis. The 13 injured include six women and girls, as well as seven men.Authorities have not yet publicly speculated on the motive of the gunman, Faisal Hussain, or explained how he obtained the handgun used in the attack.In a statement, his family cited his lifelong struggle with depression and psychosis, noting that professional help, medication and therapy had failed to help him.The gunman was found dead on Sunday night after he exchanged gunfire with police and fled, though it remains unclear whether he killed himself or was killed by police."Can't believe the city I love is unraveling before my eyes because of the actions of a few sick people," Liberal city councillor Norm Kelly wrote on Twitter on Monday.Toronto has been rattled by a string of violent incidents this year."People now - whether you're walking on Queen Street, walking on the Danforth, walking on Yonge Street - are going to be looking over their shoulder," said Louis March, the founder of the Zero Gun Violence Movement in Toronto.On Tuesday, Toronto city council, led by Toronto mayor John Tory, began debating a range of measures aimed at tackling gun violence in the city.March and others have long lobbied the city's mayor to do more, arguing that the violence in the city disproportionately affects certain neighbourhoods."We've been at him for five years to address this issue," said March. "Now all of a sudden it spills into what we call 'previously thought safe spaces' and now he's acting.""You've heard me ask the question of why anybody would need to buy 10 or 20 guns, which they can lawfully do under the present laws," he continued. "And that leads to another question we need to discuss: why does anyone in this city need to have a gun at all?""It's painful to see because in every one of these shootings there was an intervention point, where a service agency didn't do what they were supposed to do. A government institution didn't do what they were supposed to do, or they delayed because the people weren't living in the right postal code," he said."So the violence that we're seeing right now, it has to happen. You can't do this to people and expect them to walk around with a smile on their face, shaking everybody's hands."