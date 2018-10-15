Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
RT
Mon, 15 Oct 2018 20:27 UTC
The bizarre stunt unfolded at Ripley's Aquarium on Friday night, when a naked man reportedly dived into the Dangerous Lagoon shark tank and began swimming around.
Eyewitnesses told the CBC that the brazen daredevil ignored warnings from security staff and even did a second backflip into the tank, where spectators can usually watch sharks behind the safety of reinforced glass.
Video footage of the incident has now emerged online, showing the moment the unidentified man paddled around with the sharks. He managed to get out of the tank unscathed and no animals were injured in the prank, the aquarium owners have confirmed.
Ripley's Aquarium, located near the famous CN Tower, has now provided surveillance footage of the incident to police, reported CTV News. According to the aquarium's website, the Dangerous Lagoon holds a wide array of sharks as well as two sea turtles and green sawfish.
"The guy seemed totally relaxed and there were sharks like everywhere," eyewitness Erinn Acland told CBC Toronto. "He appeared to be totally nude and laughing," she added.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Russia & UK could easily drop the dollar and switch to settlements in national currencies - Russian trade rep
- Best of the Web: Modern ecclesiastical schism: Russian Orthodox Church breaks ties with Constantinople over acceptance of 'Ukrainian Orthodox Church'
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
- GOP Rep Ratcliffe: Fusion GPS founder 'in real legal jeopardy'; 'someone is not telling the truth'
- Diet supplements spiked with hidden pharmaceuticals
- North American snow cover is the most it's been in Mid-October in 13 years
- Food Fraud - Farmers caught selling conventional crops as organic
- Adapting: Iran develops new oil import markets as counter to US sanctions
- Diluting the master race? Israeli MPs condemn celebrity mixed marriage as effort to 'hurt our state'
- Redacted reports show UK MoD breached by cyber-attack 37 times last year
- 3 workers killed in landslide triggered by heavy rain in Cameron Highlands, Malaysia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Dismantle capitalism to save a planet that is not warming
- Will Khashoggi's death be the break with Saudi Arabia we've been waiting for?
- Oil to $400 yuan, Russian military base offer, Saudi Kingdom is mulling 30 anti-US moves over Khashoggi accusations
- Trump to send Pompeo to meet Saudi King 'immediately' over missing journalist
- Tehran denies reports of its Ankara embassy's bomb plot notice and evacuation
- Alec Baldwin calls on Democrats to 'overthrow' the Trump government
- Was the April 14th US attack on Syria a war crime?
- Venezuela: Maduro claims Trump administration wants to kill him
- EU leaders plan 'no deal' emergency Brexit summit for November
- Russia & UK could easily drop the dollar and switch to settlements in national currencies - Russian trade rep
- Best of the Web: Modern ecclesiastical schism: Russian Orthodox Church breaks ties with Constantinople over acceptance of 'Ukrainian Orthodox Church'
- GOP Rep Ratcliffe: Fusion GPS founder 'in real legal jeopardy'; 'someone is not telling the truth'
- Redacted reports show UK MoD breached by cyber-attack 37 times last year
- Will Khashoggi's death be the break with Saudi Arabia we've been waiting for?
- Oil to $400 yuan, Russian military base offer, Saudi Kingdom is mulling 30 anti-US moves over Khashoggi accusations
- Trump to send Pompeo to meet Saudi King 'immediately' over missing journalist
- Tehran denies reports of its Ankara embassy's bomb plot notice and evacuation
- Alec Baldwin calls on Democrats to 'overthrow' the Trump government
- Was the April 14th US attack on Syria a war crime?
- Venezuela: Maduro claims Trump administration wants to kill him
- EU leaders plan 'no deal' emergency Brexit summit for November
- Against deadline, Nusra Front states it is ready for deal with Russia and Turkey in Idlib
- Trump: US needs a space force; Russia is in the lead
- Afghan Taliban official: 'US agrees to discuss troop pullout'
- Netherlands: Defense minister believes it is in a cyberwar with Russia
- Conclusions of a former Reagan adviser after 2 weeks in Syria
- Ukraine reveals classified S-300 info to Israel
- The behind-the-scenes negotiations forming Iraq's new government
- Election meddling: Tech giants purge more alternative news pages right before midterm elections
- Adapting: Iran develops new oil import markets as counter to US sanctions
- Diluting the master race? Israeli MPs condemn celebrity mixed marriage as effort to 'hurt our state'
- Gaming community creates NPC meme to troll SJWs
- Bulldozers, injuries & arrests: Israeli forces prepare to demolish village of Khan al Ahmar
- Israel approves construction of 31 settler homes on illegally seized land belonging to Palestinian municipality of Hebron
- Institutional pathology: BBC set to battle 'heteronormative' culture with more gay characters, non-binary pronouns
- Portland's 'missing in action' mayor limply criticizes Antifa thugs for running roughshod through the city
- Ramaphosa promises to accelerate return of lands to black South Africans
- Of course the Liberal Mob is real - and the Democrats are nurturing it
- Leaving the car at home: Free bus service is revolutionizing transport in Dunkirk
- Danes want to put an end to Submarine Killer's behind bars sex romps
- Tehran dismisses reports of suicide bomb threat to Iran's Ankara embassy
- Right-wing Patriot Prayer clashes with anti-fascist protesters in Portland, Oregon
- 13 million at risk of starvation: Yemen facing worst famine in a century if Saudi-led war continues
- Swedes mock police campaign asking criminals to 'stop shooting'
- Three arrested in Antifa and Proud Boys brawl in NYC; opinions differ on who attacked first
- German protesters march against the far right ahead of upcoming elections
- Moral pollution in place of reasoned critique
- Watch as Polish police use tear gas on right-wing protesters during city's 1st gay rights march
- Ten corporate giants helping Israel massacre Gaza protesters
- Norwegian wood: Rare Viking ship found buried beneath a field
- Hidden documents that indicate the true borders of Israel and Palestine
- Ongoing Santorini excavation brings to light impressive new finds
- Vampire of Lugnano: Researchers unearth 'extremely eerie and weird' ancient Roman grave
- Deep under the covers: Some of the world's strangest spy sex scandals revealed
- Ancient shipwrecks found in Greek waters help map trade routes
- (Always) Ten years left to save the planet
- Exploded skulls and vaporized bodies: Pompeii finds reveal horror of Vesuvius eruption
- To Zionists, the 'two-state solution' has always meant more ethnic cleansing
- Declassified memo: US general prepped to nuke Vietnam behind President Johnson's back
- Dressing for the ages - ancient Egyptian style
- Flashback: The myth of the generous offer: Distorting the Camp David negotiations
- 115,000 year old neanderthal child's bones 'eaten by a giant bird' found in Poland
- Secrets of child's sock from ancient Egypt revealed with new imaging tool
- James Comey and the Bush Torture Scandal
- Girl, 8, pulls a 1,500-year-old pre-Viking sword from Vidöstern Lake, Sweden
- Fragments of 20-million-year-old elephant tusks unearthed in Iran
- Did the US NAVY deliberately bombard the people of Eugene, Oregon with disabling EMF waves in 1978?
- Rainbow Farm: The FBI siege forgotten in the haze of 9/11
- Flashback Best of the Web: Later Communism totalitarian and oppressive? 'It was best time of my life' says Hungarian
- Nobel chemistry research validates intelligent design concept of irreducible complexity
- Camera captures light in slow motion: 10 trillion frames per second
- Telecoms firm Orange collaborating with Google to lay private undersea cable between France and US
- Milky way could be spreading life from star to star
- Cosmic uncertainty: Scientists wondering is the speed of light really constant?
- Earth just narrowly dodged bulk of Draconids meteor storm
- 19 more mysterious deep-space 'fast radio bursts' detected
- US military project: Drones operated by mind control
- Lab-grown retinas reveal how color vision develops
- Gargantuan 70 million y.o. dino skeleton found in the Gobi Desert
- Soyuz-FG launch vehicle assembly suspended as part of investigation into MS-10 failed liftoff
- A star is born: CA astronomers witness birth of binary star system for 1st time
- Trillions of health-protecting viruses make up your virome
- Bee activity found to drop dramatically during total solar eclipses
- Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot can now do parkour to chase humans up stairs
- Astronaut captures moment Soyuz rocket failed on camera
- Watch as Russia tests its nuclear deterrence tech in large-scale drills
- NASA scientists speculate that Voyager 2 could be nearing interstellar space
- Scientists worried that new technology will enable smallpox to be weaponized
- Scientists successfully breed mice with same-sex parents using stem cells and a DNA editor
- North American snow cover is the most it's been in Mid-October in 13 years
- 3 workers killed in landslide triggered by heavy rain in Cameron Highlands, Malaysia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Dismantle capitalism to save a planet that is not warming
- Wrong place, wrong time: Rare swift spotted for first time in UK
- Acidified oceans are dissolving the protective shields of large shellfish population - study
- Woman killed by dog in Washington DC
- Deadly floods in southwest France after staggering 244 mm (9 inches) of rain in 6 hours - UPDATE: 13 confirmed dead
- Two girls killed and two boys in hospital following lightning strike in Queenstown, South Africa
- Sun dog seen over Los Alamos, New Mexico
- Winter came early this year! Snow warnings are issued across EIGHT states as the Rockies brace for record-cold temperatures and a foot of snow
- Four killed as heavy rain triggers landslides in Chattogram, Bangladesh
- Three injured after kangaroo attacks family in Queensland
- Mysterious eerie hum from the sky baffles Sweden residents
- Two drownings under investigation as flash floods hit Pretoria, South Africa
- Effect of Hurricane Michael on Tyndall AFB: Unaccounted fighter jets, billions worth of damage and "complete loss"
- 2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Alvin, Texas
- Hurricane Michael's death toll stands at 14 after 'obliterating' Mexico Beach
- Storm Leslie: Portugal hit by hurricane-force winds
- Mother battered by massive hailstones in heroic attempt to shield her baby
- Nine dead after Himalayan snow storm destroys climbers' camp in Nepal
- Japan: 4.5 billion y.o. meteorite slams into home
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- Meteor fireball blazes across the sky of the St John's area in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Diet supplements spiked with hidden pharmaceuticals
- Food Fraud - Farmers caught selling conventional crops as organic
- "Mass murder and plunder": Philippines rejects vaccines following dengue fever scandal
- The Antioxidant Myth
- The dangerous substances in weight loss and libido supplements
- Time-restricted feeding is critical for weight loss
- Why adding fluoride to water should be halted immediately
- Herbicides cause bacteria to develop antibiotic resistance 100,000 times faster
- Game-changing research reveals: Epigenetic memories are passed down 14 successive generations
- The strength and endurance benefits of three 13 minute weight training sessions a week
- "Big Pasta" cooks up self-interested nutrition science
- Cui Bono?: More fake flu news from the CDC
- The wellness industry has grown to a whopping $4.2 trillion world-wide
- Exclusive interview - The creator of GMO potatoes reveals the dangerous truth
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Pet Health Essentials: Interview with Veterinarian Doctor Zoya Klebanova
- A probiotic strain that kills antibiotic resistant superbugs
- Global use of C-sections growing at an 'alarming' rate
- NeurOptimal: Arkansas doctors claim new 'Brain Change Center' could help anxiety, depression & more
- Antibiotic found in a deep sea sponge could treat deadly MRSA
- Antidepressant use is turning UK waters into a 'drug soup'
- Fundamental truths that could change your life
- Stoicism: An old approach for living a new life happily
- On biology, brains, and human suffering
- Illusion experiment claims brain can retroactively change perceptions of reality
- Bishop to set up exorcism ministry as he warns of the evils of reiki
- Study suggests humans can recognize 5,000 different faces
- Loneliness is a looming public health threat
- Recent study shows social media impairs your ability to think intelligently
- Hugs could buffer against life draining conflict stress
- Social contagion: Is transgender the new anorexia?
- Brain-to-brain communication is possible according to new study
- Study finds abused children carry the trauma in their cells
- Another study links physical aggression to violent video games
- When we invoke appeals to identity, we undermine the intention of truth-seeking conversation with others
- Raising independent, capable and happier kids: How the Let Grow Project is changing communities
- Why we don't have to get emotionally embroiled in every drama that comes our way
- Scientists discover evil people share a 'dark triad' of traits
- Can people tell the difference between strategic kindness and real kindness?
- One is the loneliest number: History of a Western problem
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Contagion: How Viral Thoughts and Emotions Secretly Control Us
- Mysterious UFO captured on camera by stunned residents of Beijing
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
- Hello cussstomer service: Huge python plunges through bank ceiling, terrifies staff
- Watch how a Sri Lanka community rescues an elephant from a well
- '3 tons max? Don't care!' Big rig attempts to cross flimsy bridge that collapses
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
- 'Let the hate flow through you!' Cackles cloaked Hillary at campaign rally
- Ruff play: Top tier football match interrupted by dog wanting to have some fun
- Self-proclaimed 'Old Coots' offering life advice at Utah farmers market
- Freedom of speech doesn't apply to avocados: Costa Coffee radio advert banned for criticizing avocado breakfasts
- 'Take a pill!' Ukrainian panic over nukes in Crimea is groundless, says Russian MP
- US Senate to be replaced with room full of monkeys
- Swans now demanding gluten-free bread
- Rescue operations called off for Beluga whale spotted in the river Thames was confirmed to be skinny-dipping Boris Johnson
- Trump brags that he got much bigger laughs at U.N. than Obama
- Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise in Ocean City, NJ, drops from about 8 stories
- 'Sesame Street' producers deny accusations that Bert and Ernie are in fact Russian spies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst aboard the ISS photographs the moment the Soyuz rocket launch fails, 11 October 2018
Quote of the Day
In times of universal deceit, telling the truth will be a revolutionary act.
- George Orwell
Recent Comments
In other words they cant take control over what is used In prescriptions and coincidentally they describe offenders directly as spiking using...
Hmmm enforcing the wearing of badges other than name tags... Fantastic, everybody should Jazz Hand the efforts of the BBC.
Christ! Who cares who is or isn't!!!
And it seems, they all fighting over a sand lot. Sad.
Understatement of the year- pushed IS out of Raqqa. They just bombed it flat, then collected ISIS for recycling.