The impressive numbers follow a light dusting Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Here are some snow totals from ski resorts on Lake Tahoe's South Shore and the Incline Village area as of Sunday morning:
Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 31 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 35 inches.
Sierra-at-Tahoe reports a 24-hour total of 23 inches at its base and 37 inches at its summit, and a storm total of 24 inches at its base and 39 inches at its summit. The resort is closed for the day.
Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 42 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 43 inches.
Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 28 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 31 inches.
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports a storm total of 27-31 inches. The resort is closed today, Feb. 10.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. today. Lake level could see an additional 2-4 inches of new snow.
The recent storm left many county roads in the Tahoe Basin waiting to be plowed. It may take several hours to get to some of those areas. If you have to travel, beware of snow removal equipment and workers. #CAwx #castorm #PlacerCounty #NorthLakeTahoe pic.twitter.com/zDfpLM7ltH— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) February 10, 2019
