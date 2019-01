The storm came just days after a series of storms dumped nearly 4 feet of snow in parts of the Tahoe Basin.

A winter storm that moved through the region Sunday dumped 1 ½ feet of snow at some Lake Tahoe ski resorts.Here are 24-hour snow totals reported by resorts in the South Lake Tahoe and Incline Village areas on Monday morning. Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports Heavenly Mountain Resort reports Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 14 inches in 24 hours. Sierra-at-Tahoe reports 11 inches at the base and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reportsfrom the recent storm.There is a 50 percent chance of snow showers today, with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible at lake level.