A winter storm that moved through the region Sunday dumped 1 ½ feet of snow at some Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

Here are 24-hour snow totals reported by resorts in the South Lake Tahoe and Incline Village areas on Monday morning.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 18 inches in 24 hours.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 18 inches in 24 hours

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 14 inches in 24 hours.


Sierra-at-Tahoe reports 11 inches at the base and 19 inches at the summit in 24 hours.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports 16-18 inches from the recent storm.

The storm came just days after a series of storms dumped nearly 4 feet of snow in parts of the Tahoe Basin.

There is a 50 percent chance of snow showers today, with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible at lake level.