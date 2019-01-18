Squaw Valley: 52″

Northstar: 49″

Poor mountain travel conditions will continue into early tomorrow. If you must travel, make sure to check road conditions at: https://t.co/if6ShiTCCf #cawx pic.twitter.com/kaYGZQ0gqh — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 17, 2019



Snowpack up to 103 percent of normal after slow winter startThe huge snowfall boosted the statewide Sierra snowpack to 103 percent of normal on Thursday, up from just 69 percent on Jan. 1.It also comes ahead of one of the biggest California ski weekends of the year, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Holiday weekend.48-hour totals through Thursday, from the National Weather Service office in Sacramento:Soda Springs: 43″Boreal: 43″Alpine Meadows: 42″Bear Valley: 36″Sugar Bowl: 34″Homewood: 33″Dodge Ridge: 31″Kirkwood: 30″Tahoe Donner: 26″Heavenly: 19″