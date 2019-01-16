Earth Changes
Storm dumps up to 18 inches of snow in a day on Lake Tahoe resorts, blizzard warning issued for next 24 hours
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wed, 16 Jan 2019 19:54 UTC
Snow started falling late Tuesday morning and continued throughout the day. After a brief break, snowfall picked back up Wednesday morning.
Here are the 24-hour totals reported by resorts in the South Lake Tahoe and Incline Village areas:
Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 14 inches.
Sierra-at-Tahoe reports 14 inches at its base and 18 inches at its summit.
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports 13-15 inches.
Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 12 inches of snow.
Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 7 inches of snow.
With the heaviest snowfall expected later tonight, the day 1 snow totals could be a mild foreshadowing of what is to come.
