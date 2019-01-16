Heavenly Mountain

Heavenly Mountain
Some Lake Tahoe ski resorts are reporting over 1 foot of snow Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours into several days of winter storms.

Snow started falling late Tuesday morning and continued throughout the day. After a brief break, snowfall picked back up Wednesday morning.


Here are the 24-hour totals reported by resorts in the South Lake Tahoe and Incline Village areas:

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 14 inches.

Sierra-at-Tahoe reports 14 inches at its base and 18 inches at its summit.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports 13-15 inches.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 12 inches of snow.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 7 inches of snow.

With the heaviest snowfall expected later tonight, the day 1 snow totals could be a mild foreshadowing of what is to come.