© Peter Morning / Mammoth Mountain



June Mountain already had received 9 feet of snow from the current storm.

Several ski resorts in the Eastern Sierra and Tahoe closed part or all operations Monday because of a blizzard that dropped as much as 9 feet of snow in the biggest storm system so far this season.Ski operations at June Mountain in June Lake closed, as did most runs and the Main Lodge at Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes. "We had so much snow it takes a while to safely open the mountain," spokesman Tim LeRoy said Monday.Squaw Valley and Alpine resorts in the Tahoe area also closed Monday because of unsafe conditions. "We'll make every effort to open Tuesday," spokeswoman Alex Spychalsky said.However, Sugar Bowl Resort and Homewood Mountain Resort were open as of Monday afternoon.Closer to home, SoCal ski resorts were reveling in new snowfall Monday.Mountain High in Wrightwood received as many as 6 inches of snow as of Monday and was expecting more in the next few days. Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs picked up 8 inches by the end of the weekend, with some lifts temporarily on hold at high elevations because of high winds.