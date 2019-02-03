The view from Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Sunday morning.

The view from Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Sunday morning.
The first two days of a winter storm have delivered more than 2 feet of snow to some Lake Tahoe ski resorts, and more is on the way.

Here are some snow totals from ski resorts on Lake Tahoe's South Shore and the Inline Village area as of Sunday morning:

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 28 inches in 24 hours and 34 inches in 48 hours.

Sierra-at-Tahoe reports a 24-hour total of 19 inches at its base and 28 inches at its summit, and a storm total of 32 inches at its summit.




Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 19 inches in 24 hours and 20 inches in 48 hours.


Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 9 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 11 inches.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports a storm total of 13-17 inches of new snow.



A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

New snow totals tonight and into Monday could total 1-2 feet at lake level and 2-4 feet above 7,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.