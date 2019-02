The first two days of a winter storm have delivered more than 2 feet of snow to some Lake Tahoe ski resorts, and more is on the way.Here are some snow totals from ski resorts on Lake Tahoe's South Shore and the Inline Village area as of Sunday morning: Sierra-at-Tahoe reports a 24-hour total of 19 inches at its base and 28 inches at its summit, Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 19 inches in 24 hours and 20 inches in 48 hours. Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 9 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 11 inches. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports a storm total of 13-17 inches of new snow.