Diamond Peak Ski Resort

Diamond Peak Ski Resort
Tahoe area ski resorts got a big boost from several weekend storms that moved through the region over the weekend.

After reporting 6 inches of new snow following the first storm, Diamond Peak Ski Resort received an additional 30 inches of new snow from Sunday's storm for a weekend total of 36 inches.

Similarly, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports 32-36 inches of new snow following the weekend storms.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort, which has received an impressive 140 inches of snow so far this season, is reporting 32 new inches of snow.

Sierra-at-Tahoe reports 24 new inches at its base and 27 at its summit.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reports a 48-hour snow total of 18 inches.

Persistent winds continue to cause problems for some ski resorts. Be sure to check conditions before heading out.