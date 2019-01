Tahoe area ski resorts got a big boost from several weekend storms that moved through the region over the weekend.After reporting 6 inches of new snow following the first storm Diamond Peak Ski Resort received an additionalSimilarly, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Sierra-at-Tahoe reports 24 new inches at its base and 27 at its summit.Heavenly Mountain Resort reports a 48-hour snow total of 18 inches.Persistent winds continue to cause problems for some ski resorts. Be sure to check conditions before heading out.