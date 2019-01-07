The Sierra Avalanche Center issued a backcountry avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area stretching south into the Sierra along the California-Nevada line from noon Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service says blizzard conditions with gale-force winds could trigger widespread avalanche activity.
Two feet (61 centimeters) of snow was reported at Mammoth Mountain 150 miles (241.39 kilometers) south of Tahoe.
More than a foot (30 cm) fell in the upper elevations around Tahoe, including 19 inches (48 cm) at Squaw Valley.
An Avalanche Warning has been issued by the Sierra Avalanche Center for the Central Sierra Nevada including the Tahoe Basin from 12 pm Sunday through 7 am Monday. For more details go to https://t.co/TZfpnXKIZ5 #Cawx #NVwx pic.twitter.com/wQ4MKotrtV— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 6, 2019
Here are snowfall totals from the past 24 hours from around our area. More snow is expected this afternoon and into tomorrow morning, as the next wave of moisture moves through. Check out our website for the latest forecast: https://t.co/9CJiCIrCjE #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VC4DmdjYwc— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 6, 2019