Evidence for a new fundamental constant of the sun
Thu, 07 Feb 2019 21:53 UTC
After examining the data collected over a 10-year period, Northumbria's team from the Department of Mathematics, Physics and Electrical Engineering found that magnetic waves in the Sun's corona-the outermost layer of the atmosphere-react to sound waves coming from inside the Earth Sun come out.
These magnetic waves, known as Alfvenic waves, play a crucial role in transporting energy around the Sun and solar system. It was assumed that the waves were created on the solar surface, where boiling hydrogen reaches temperatures of 6,000 degrees and burns the sun's magnetic field.
However, the researchers have found evidence that the magnetic waves in the atmosphere are also more responsive to sound waves emerging from the interior of the sun.
The team discovered that the sound waves leave a distinctive marker on the magnetic waves. The presence of this marker means that the entire solar corona is shaking collectively in response to the sound waves. As a result, it vibrates over a very clear frequency range.
This newly discovered marker is found throughout the corona and was consistently present over the 10-year period studied. This suggests that it is a basic constant of the sun - and possibly a basic constant of other stars.
The results could therefore have a significant impact on our current understanding of how magnetic energy is transmitted and used in stellar atmospheres.
Dr. Richard Morton, lead author of the report and high-ranking lecturer at Northumbria University, said, "The discovery of such a striking marker - possibly a new constant of the sun - is very exciting, as we have always believed that the magnet was made by waves Hydrogen on the surface excited, but now we have shown that they are excited by these sound waves, which could lead to a new way to examine and classify the behavior of all stars under this unique signature. "Now we know the signature is there We can look for it on other stars.
"The sun's corona is more than a hundred times hotter than its surface, and it is believed that the energy from the Alfvenic waves is responsible for warming the corona to a temperature of about one million degrees - the Alfvénic waves are as well Responsible for heating and accelerating strong sunlight Wind from the sun traveling through the solar system These winds travel at speeds of about one million miles per hour, they also affect the atmosphere of stars and planets, affect their own magnetic fields and cause Phenomena like Aurora. "
Morton added, "Our evidence shows that the Sun's internal acoustic oscillations play an important role in the excitement of the magnetic Alfvenic waves, which can give the waves different characteristics and suggests that they are more prone to instability getting hotter and hotter can become faster solar winds. "
Dr. Morton and Professor McLaughlin are currently working with NASA to analyze images of the sun taken by NASA's high-resolution coronary imager, Hi-C.
Her article "A basal contribution of p-modes to Alfvenic wave flux in the solar corona" is published in Nature Astronomy,
