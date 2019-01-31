Based on Fundamentally Weak Science

A One-sided Commission and No Disclosure of Potential Conflicts of Interest

The EAT Diet is Nutritionally Insufficient...

...And Inadequate in Protein

"To get the same amount [30 grams] of protein in a 4oz steak (181 calories) you'd need to eat 12oz of kidney beans (almost one pound!) plus a cup of rice, which equals 638 calories, and 122g of carbs.



"What about nuts? To get the 30g of protein from almonds, you would need to consume a little over 1 cup of chopped almonds, which is over 850 calories and 75g of fat. YIKES!"

The EAT Diet

© EAT-Lancet Commission report

This Report is Not for Children, Teen Girls, the Aged, Malnourished, etc...And For Everyone Else, You Still Need to Buy Supplements

"The authors admit that it [the report] falls short of providing proper nutrition for growing children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, aging adults, the malnourished, and the impoverished - and that even those not within these special categories will need to take supplements to meet their basic [nutritional] requirements."

EAT Diet Recommends A Fudge Pop Tart's Worth of Sugar/Day?

The Corporate Interests Behind EAT-Lancet

Seven Big Pharma companies, with drugs for many nutrition-related diseases

About 20 Big Food companies, including Kellogg's, Nestle, and PepsiCo.

14 chemical companies, including BASF, the "world's largest chemical company."

The Globe-Trotting Billionaires Behind the Report

One Other Significant Funder of EAT-Lancet: The Wellcome Trust

EAT-Lancet Aggressive in its Policy Recommendations: Wants Near-Vegan Diet for All

"hard policy interventions include laws, fiscal measures, subsidies and penalties, trade reconfiguration, and other economic and structural measures....[C]ountries and authorities should not restrict themselves to narrow measures or soft interventions. Too often policy remains at the soft end of the policy ladder."

There's a Better, Evidence-based Way Forward

In all, EAT-Lancet has every indication of being the product of international industrialist interests, from processed food companies, whose products provoke nutrition-related diseases, to pharmaceutical companies, whose profits are fueled by those diseases, to the world's chemical companies, whose interests in environmental well-being are elusive.

The answer must include animal foods, since they naturally contain the nutrients needed for healthy human growth and development.

