Petter Stordalen octuple bypass burger
© @heartattackgrill
Stordalen is seen with an Octuple Bypass Burger – a stack of eight individual beef patties and 20 rashers of bacon.


Norwegian hotel mogul Petter Stordalen spent £3million funding a diet urging people to eat more plant-based food to save the planet.

The billionaire who helped pay for a campaign urging people to eat less meat to save the planet has tucked into a 19,900-calorie burger.

Norwegian hotel mogul Petter Stordalen is seen with an Octuple Bypass Burger - a stack of eight individual beef patties and 20 rashers of bacon.

Mr Stordalen, 56, who has invested millions in the EAT Foundation, posted a picture on Instagram joking about his vegetarian, green-campaigner wife, Gunhild.

It shows him eating a tiny burger, with the caption, "when I'm with wifey".

Alongside it, a snap taken at the Heart Attack Grill is called "business trip to Vegas".

Petter Stordalen
© @heartattackgrill
He wrote: "Must admit that I felt better after eating wifey's burger than this one. But hey, what happens in Vegas..."

Mr Stordalen and Gunhild, 40, spent £3million on the EAT-Lancet study which urges meat- eaters to cut back drastically to help save the environment.

The Mirror revealed on Friday how the couple enjoy a globe-trotting life, taking trips on a private jet.

Gunhild was accused of hypocrisy over their "enormous carbon footprint".