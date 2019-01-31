© Getty



Red and processed meat should be taxed and given cigarette-style health warnings, a major report will say tomorrow.The Lancet Com-mission on Obesity says taxing joints and burgers will help people choose healthier options and raise billions for healthcare.But critics claimed the team of doctors and other experts behind the report want a nanny state.The National Obesity Forum has thrown its weight behind the report.Chairman Tam Fry said ministers will not be forgiven if they fail to back it and treat meat the same as sugary drinks, which are already taxed.But the report has been blasted by the Institute of Economic Affairs.