A 12-year-old girl died while tunneling through a snowbank outside of her Illinois church on Sunday.Authorities were called to Rothem Church in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights on Sunday afternoon after the girl and her 9-year-old friend were found trapped in the snow.The girls had dug a tunnel through a large snow bank created by plows, Chicago's WGN reports . Arlington Heights police said the makeshift fort collapsed on the girls while their families were attending a church service. The girls' families found them under the snow about an hour later.It was about 14 degrees at the time.The 12-year-old girl was pronounced dead less than two hours later, Chicago's Daily Herald reports. Her father said he is the pastor of the church where she was playing, ABC 7 Chicago reports . She was the youngest of three children and is remembered as a smart sixth-grader with dreams of being a veterinarian.The 9-year-old was treated for hypothermia at a local hospital and expected to survive, according to the Chicago Sun Times