Jameela Jamil
Actor and body positivity activist Jameela Jamil has taken cosmetics brand Avon to task over its apparent tone-deaf advertising campaign for cellulite cream, which she argues is tantamount to bullying.

The Good Place actor blasted the company for "shaming women about age, gravity, and cellulite. They're inevitable, completely normal things."

The 32-year-old TV presenter-turned-actress decried Avon's apparent hijacking of the so-called 'body positivity' movement with a call to arms addressing women directly, saying: "You are constantly being manipulated to self-hate."


Avon's Body Proof line of skincare was designed to "reduce cellulite, firm skin, and soften stretch marks."

Jamil's initial post was liked almost 60,000 times and shared nearly 10,000 times, receiving kudos and positive messages of support from many.

Jamil went on to claim that her timeline is filled with women who are "afraid to be naked in front of lovers" or "to wear a swimsuit," further claiming that such advertising practices rob women of their self-esteem. She has criticized several other advertising campaigns in a similar fashion before, including the (ab)use of photoshop to alter models' appearance.

The actor runs the i_weigh Instagram account, which promotes body positivity and boasts over 300,000 followers, many of whom share their stories and discuss the weight of their achievements in life rather than their body weight.

However, not everyone was pleased with the actor's take on the advertising campaign, with some drawing comparisons with Gillette's recent controversial ad. Others are pointing out that women aren't a monolith and some may actually want these products.