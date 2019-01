© REUTERS/Lucas Jackson



"America will work with the Afghan government as long as we see determination and progress. However, our commitment is not unlimited, and our support is not a blank check. The government of Afghanistan must carry their share of the military, political, and economic burden. The American people expect to see real reforms, real progress, and real results. Our patience is not unlimited. We will keep our eyes wide open."

In late December, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration allegedly ordered the US military to start withdrawing its 7,000 troops from Afghanistan. Right now,President Donald Trump is yet to make a final decision on the possible withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, The Washington Post quoted two senior White House officials as saying.the officials pointed out.They also said that military advisers managed to convince Trump thatOther officials familiar with the plan were cited by the Washington Post as saying thatThe officials later declined to elaborate.In this context, the newspaper also referred towho warned that an immediate pull-out "would be an unmitigated disaster because Afghanistan is the centre of gravity in the war on terror".The developments come after The Wall Street Journal reported on 20 December citing unnamed US officials that a drawdown of American troops in Afghanistan could begin in several weeks."The first reduction, which accounts for half of the 14,000 US troops stationed in Afghanistan, could mark the start to the end of American involvement in the 17-year war," the Wall Street Journal reported, adding that the full withdrawal could take many months.In August 2017, Trump announced that he had decided to add 3,000 troops to the US mission in Afghanistan as part of his South Asia Strategy.He pledged thatThe US and NATO initially launched military operations in Afghanistan in 2001 after the 9/11 terror attack While most of the US troops had left the country by the end of 2014, NATO launched a new mission in 2015, called Resolute Support, to provide training and assistance to Afghan security forces.