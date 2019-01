© ZUMAPRESS.com/Global Look Press/Susi Eggenberger

they att

ributed their own methods and tactics to the Russian government.

Anyone using the term 'neocon' is doing the Kremlin's bidding, according to PropOrNot, a shadowy outfit that sees Russian agents everywhere, in its quest to police social media on behalf of the ruling US establishment.The anonymous and self-appointed guardians of democracy declared this week that terms such asTo illustrate this, they tweeted a chart by someone called "Northern Conspirator," another anonymous Twitter thought-police account.Reactions to PropOrNot's claim have been swift and satirical, with outspoken critics of the corporatist imperial warmongering neocon-neoliberal establishment declaring themselves totally convinced.as its full name goes, first made headlines in late 2016, as one of the outfits cited by the Washington PostThe Post described them as "an independent team of concerned American citizens."Hiding behind anonymity,After protests from multiple people who found themselves on the blacklist, the Post had to publish an editor's note, saying it could not "vouch for the validity of PropOrNot's findings regarding any individual media outlet."Its influence continued, however, withThe efforts of anonymous outfits to police speech in the US is problematic, given the recent revelations that- one of the four such operations identified so far, all on behalf of Democrats in a hotly contested Senate race in Alabama. New Knowledge was laterin whichIn addition to its malice in declaring all criticism of US establishment "Russian propaganda,as argued by its "godfather" Irving Kristol.The "historical task and political purpose of neoconservatism would seem to be this:Kristol wrote in an essay titled "The Neoconservative Persuasion", published in 2003 by the Weekly Standard. That was also the title of Kristol's collected writings, which came out after his death in 2009.Kristol's son Bill now sits on the advisory council ofthe parent organization of the Hamilton68 dashboard,The burning question now in everyone's mind is how such luminaries of neoconservatism - from Irving and Bill Kristol to Norman and John Podhoretz - have managed to be undetected Kremlin agents for so long.