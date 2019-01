© Reuters / Agencja Gazeta / Slawomir Kaminski



In December, he called Macron a "lab mouse elected to keep the elitist political system in place."

Italy's Euroskeptic deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini has said he wants Italy and Poland to join together to create a "European Spring" which could end the long-standing French and German domination on the continent.Speaking during a press conference with Polish Interior Minister Joachim Brudziński in Warsaw on Wednesday, Salvini said that Poland and Italy "will be part of the new spring of Europe, theThe leader of the Northern League party said that upcoming European parliamentary elections, set for May,Salvini, who is aiming to forge alliances with other Eurosceptic parties across Europe ahead of the elections, was in Warsaw for meetings with members of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, whichAt the meeting, Brudziński also praised Salvini's immigration policy and his decision to close Italian ports to migrant boats, saying that Poland was also committed to "strengthening borders."Salvini's Northern League formed a coalition government with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement in June last year. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has also been seeking to make friends with other anti-establishment parties across the continent, holding meetings with a number of party leaders from Poland, Croatia and Finland who share similar values.On his public blog, Di Maio urged demonstrators "not to weaken," and said he planned to meet with some of the activists in the coming days, whileFrance's Minister for European Affairs, Nathalie Loiseau, shot back , telling the Italian duo to "sweep their own doorstep" before commenting on French affairs.It wasn't the first time Salvini had publicly criticized French officials, however.Salvini's Northern League is expected to emerge as Italy's biggest party after the European elections in May and is polling just above M5S.