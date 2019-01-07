Despite the intervention of the holiday season and cold weather, there has been no let-up from the Gilets Jaunes protesters in France. Incredible scenes from 'Acte VIII' of the protest movement this weekend confirm just how serious the French population is about fundamentally changing the country's political order.In this episode of NewsReal, Joe & Niall bring you up to speed on the tense stand-off between people and power in France. They also discuss the false choice of believing either that Muslims are 'evil', or that Muslim migrants should be welcomed en masse with open arms.Finally, they recap US president Trump's battles with the Neverending-War Party over the holidays, specifically his moves to withdraw American troops from Syria and Afghanistan, and the fits of rage this sent 'leftist' Never-Trumpers into...01:24:39