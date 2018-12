© Reuters

© Reuters

© Reuters



At least two of them were seen being sprayed with water cannon right in their faces

© Reuters

Police have deployed water cannon during a rally against the controversial UN migration pact in Brussels. Officers were seen scuffling with protesters, who threw firecrackers before facing off with law-enforcement.The rally was dubbed the 'March against Marrakech' in reference to the city where the pact was signed earlier in December. It waswhich has long been a vocal opponent of the agreement.While having initially kicked off peacefully, the demonstration started to heat up with some of the participants burning firecrackers and hurling bottles as they marched down the street.Part of the crowd who rallied on Sunday, also vented their anger by rooting out and throwing around traffic signs and what appeared to be parts of some fences.. It is not known whether any serious injuries have been caused by the hit.Police said that oThe UN-backed pact promoting an international approach to safe and orderly migration was formally approved in Marrakech, Morocco earlier in December. The accord split global powers, withIts critics claim that the deal is inadequate for managing global migration flows.