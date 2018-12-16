The rally was dubbed the 'March against Marrakech' in reference to the city where the pact was signed earlier in December. It was organized by the right-wing Vlaams Belang party which has long been a vocal opponent of the agreement.
Comment: Like everywhere else in Europe, this pact will be opposed by a large portion of the population, not just the right-wing.
While having initially kicked off peacefully, the demonstration started to heat up with some of the participants burning firecrackers and hurling bottles as they marched down the street.
Part of the crowd who rallied on Sunday, also vented their anger by rooting out and throwing around traffic signs and what appeared to be parts of some fences.
Riot police marched out in full riot gear to quell the unease. They later moved in with water cannon against some of the protesters. At least two of them were seen being sprayed with water cannon right in their faces. It is not known whether any serious injuries have been caused by the hit.
Comment: The high pressure of the water can easily cause blindness.
said that over 5,000 have already gathered in the Belgian capital.
The UN-backed pact promoting an international approach to safe and orderly migration was formally approved in Marrakech, Morocco earlier in December. The accord split global powers, with Austria, Hungary, the US, Israel and several other countries rejecting the pact. Its critics claim that the deal is inadequate for managing global migration flows.
Comment: Uncontrolled mass migration has already caused serious damage to Europe, and this bill would be devastating: