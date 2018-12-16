Here's what went on regarding the U.N. global migration pact December 10-11, 2018:
"Governments urged to put first ever UN global migration pact in motion, post-Marrakech." That marked the occasion of the 70th anniversary of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Apparently, it's a pact that takes away national sovereignty from every country - 164 in all - that signed it!
Yes, everyone has human rights, but no person has the right to take away from another person their rights, dignity, sovereignty, while seeking to impose foreign mores and new cultures upon either a country or an individual, as is being done in former sovereign European countries, in my opinion.
French President Macron signed the UN global migration pact and the French have gone ballistic over that action because Macron did not put it up for a referendum vote for the people's feedback. As a result, there is more angst and rebellion 'fuel' being generated.
What apparently has the French people's britches twisted is the "Global compact for migration." As a result of the action by Macron, a former Rothschild's banker,
A letter written by General Antoine Martinez and signed by ten other generals, an admiral and a colonel, as well as former French Minister of Defense Charles Millon, warns Macron that the move strips France of more sovereignty and provides an additional reason for "an already battered people" to "revolt". [1]President Macron is being accused of treason, i.e., "guilty of a denial of democracy or treason against the nation" for signing the pact without putting it to the people. [1]
The letter to Macron said,
Mister President,Sources: https://www.infowars.com/french-generals-accuse-macron-of-treason-over-un-migration-pact/
You are about to sign the "Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration" on 10 and 11 December, which establishes a genuine right to migration. It may impose itself on our national legislation through pre-existing treaties or the principle of common responsibility set out in this pact.
It seems to us that the only sovereignty that will remain with France will consist in freely setting the way in which the objectives of the pact will have to be implemented. You can not give up this new part of the national sovereignty without a public debate whereas 80% of the French population considers that it is necessary to stop or regulate drastically the immigration. By deciding alone to sign this pact, you would add an additional reason for revolt to the anger of an already battered people. You would be guilty of a denial of democracy or treason against the nation.
In addition, the finances of our country are drained and our debt is growing. You can not take the risk of an expensive call for air migration without first showing that you will not have to resort to more taxes to meet the objectives of the pact. On the other hand, you must be able, in terms of security, to curb the consequences linked to the arrival of extra-European populations. Finally, you can not ignore that the very essence of politics is to ensure security on the outside and harmony within. However, this concord can be obtained only if it maintains a certain internal coherence of the society alone capable of allowing to want to do together, which becomes more and more problematic today.
In fact, the French state is late in coming to realize the impossibility of integrating too many people, in addition to totally different cultures, who have regrouped in the last forty years in areas that no longer submit to the laws of the Republic.
[Are Americans still asleep at the geopolitical mechanisms driving socialism?]
You can not decide alone to erase our civilizational landmarks and deprive us of our carnal homeland.
We therefore ask you to defer the signing of this pact and call by referendum the French to vote on this document. You are accountable to the French of your actions. Your election is not a blank.
We support the initiative of General MARTINEZ against the signature of this pact which must be adopted by the Member States of the UN at the Intergovernmental Conference of Marrakech.
General Antoine MARTINEZ
Charles MILLON - Former Minister of Defense
General Marc BERTUCCHI
General Philippe CHATENOUD
General André COUSTOU
General Roland DUBOIS
General Daniel GROSMAIRE
General Christian HOUDET
General Michel ISSAVERDENS
Admiral Patrick MARTIN
General Christian PIQUEMAL
General Daniel SCHAEFFER
General Didier TAUZIN
Colonel Jean Louis CHANAS [CJF emphasis] [1]
http://freewestmedia.com/2018/12/14/french-generals-accuse-macron-of-treason-over-un-migration-compact/
Furthermore, British MEP Janice Atkinson warned the plan would lead to European countries having their "culture and identity crushed." She also pointed out the pact could lead to hate speech laws that make it illegal to use the term "illegal migrants," replacing it instead with "irregular migrants."
[1 paraphrased]
However, there's talk the incoming European Union president will be 'going after' Hungary's and Poland's governments for their sovereignty stand against immigrants. Apparently, he's vowed to 'destroy' their national sovereignty, ethnic pride! Readers may be interested to know the emails from a Russian news agency [New Samizdat], which sends out news not reported by the West or the controlled media, have been deleted from all my computer files, apparently by my censors at Microsoft! That's why I cannot embed the article!
What should we expect regarding immigration battlegrounds?
Reference:
[1] https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/12/14/the-camp-of-the-saints-2/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=french_generals_accuse_macron_of_treason_over_un_migration_pact&utm_term=2018-12-14
Resource:
Egyptian President: Migrants Must 'Abide by Laws, Customs, Traditions, and Culture' of the West
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2018/12/14/egyptian-president-migrants-must-abide-laws-customs-traditions-culture-west/
Catherine J Frompovich (website) is a retired natural nutritionist who earned advanced degrees in Nutrition and Holistic Health Sciences, Certification in Orthomolecular Theory and Practice plus Paralegal Studies. Her work has been published in national and airline magazines since the early 1980s. Catherine authored numerous books on health issues along with co-authoring papers and monographs with physicians, nurses, and holistic healthcare professionals. She has been a consumer healthcare researcher 35 years and counting.
Comment: At what point do the Generals of France join the Gilets Jaunes when they realize that their letter makes not a bit difference to their puppet President?