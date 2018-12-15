The family of a teenager who committed suicide have expressed their outrage after the priest officiating his funeral suggested he might not get into heaven.Maison Hullibarger, an 18-year-old athlete and honors student from Temperance, Michigan died on 4 December.Speaking to Detriot Free Press, his grieving parents said that Reverend Don LaCuesta would not stop referring to his cause of death and "called him a sinner" during the service held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Temperance on 8 December.Maison's father Jeff Hullibarger said it was as if Mr LaCuesta had decided it was the perfect opportunity to make his stance on suicide known."We couldn't believe what he was saying," Mr Hullibarger said. "He was up there condemning our son, pretty much calling him a sinner. He wondered if he had repented enough to make it to heaven. He said 'suicide' upwards of six times."There were actually a couple of younger boys who were Maison's age who left the church sobbing," he said of the incident.The Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit says it regrets that an "unbearable situation was made even more difficult.""We share the family's grief at such a profound loss. Our hope is always to bring comfort into situations of great pain, through funeral services centered on the love and healing power of Christ," the church said in a statement."Unfortunately, that did not happen in this case. We understand that an unbearable situation was made even more difficult, and we are sorry."He will have his other homilies reviewed by a priest mentor. In addition, he has agreed to pursue the assistance he needs in order to become a more effective minister in these difficult situations," the missive added."We have been in contact with the family since learning of this situation, and we will continue to offer our support going forward."