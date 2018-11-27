It was during this period the ancient passage tomb complexes of Knowth, Dowth and Newgrange were built.

The remains of a 5,000-year-old logboat have been discovered in the River Boyne near Newgrange.The discovery close to the Brú Na Bóinne World Heritage site dates to the Neolithic period, scientific dating has confirmed. According to a statement by Minister for Culture Josepha Madiganwhile fishing on the river at Oldbridge, Co Meath.Stephen Murphy, Kieran Mahar, William Gregory and David Johnston reported it to the heritage authorities.A sample of the wood has very recently been radiocarbon dated to between 3,300-2,900BC."The National Monuments Service Underwater Archaeology Unit and the National Museum of Ireland collaborated in recording the boat and carefully removing it from the river bed to the museum facilities, where it is currently undergoing conservation," the statement said."The importance of this discovery and the scientific date which has now been obtained for it lies in its contemporaneity with the building of the Great Passage tomb of Newgrange and the other wonderful passage tombs that dominate our World Heritage Site of Brú na Bóinne," Ms Madigan said."It is tempting to ponder the part such a vessel might have played in the construction of these burial monuments and the lives of those who built them, in ferrying people along the river, and transporting materials and stones used to build the great tombs."