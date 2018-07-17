© Crown Copyright RCAHMW



What are crop marks?

© RCAHMW



What has been discovered?

© RCAHMW



© RCAHMW



© RCAHMW



© RCAHMW



Medieval square barrows in south Gwynedd

A prehistoric enclosure in the Vale of Glamorgan, with the faint footings of a probable Roman villa within

© RCAHMW



Who is finding all these crop marks?

© RCAHMW



How do they know what these finds are without digging down into the soil?

What happens to the buildings after they are discovered?

© RCAHMW

