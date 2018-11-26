financed by Saudi Arabia and partially trained and protected by American forces

US and Russian military forces have clashed a dozen times in Syria, including instances of gun battles, said an American envoy involved in the illegal US intrusion into the Arab country, without elaborating on specifics.US Special Representative for Syria Engagement, Ambassador James Jeffrey,"US forces are legitimately in Syria, supporting local forces in the fight against Daesh and as appropriate -- and this has occurred about a dozen times in one or another place in Syria -- they exercise the right of self-defense when they feel threatened," Jeffrey further claimed in the interview as cited in a Saturday report by the US-based military news outlet Stars and Stripes, insisting that none of the nearly 40 American troops at the outpost had been killed or injured."That's all we say on that," added the US official, declining to offer specifics on the incident. He insisted, however, that it was not the only such confrontation between American and Russian forces in war-torn Syria, and that some of the clashes had involved shooting and some had not.he told the Russian journalists in remarks confirmed on the official website of the US Embassy in Moscow. "Again, we are continuing our mission there and we are continuing to exercise our right of self-defense."as part of what it claims to be the coalition to defeatUS Defense Department officials, however, did not immediately comment on Jeffrey's remarks.During the interview the US envoy also censured Moscow's decision to supply Syria with S-300 surface-to-air missile systems, describing it as a "dangerous escalation," claiming that it was responsible for the downing of a Russian spy plane and its crew of 15 and that it could further lead to more mistakes in the future.The development came asJeffrey also emphasized that Washington had further sought Moscow's assistance in urging the withdrawal of what he claimed as Iranian-led forces from Syria, which has repeatedly clarified that Iranian military advisers are in the country at the invitation of Damascus to help the country repulse the foreign-backed terror campaign that has so far left hundreds of thousands of casualties and millions displaced."We need to see a de-escalation of the fighting in Syria," Jeffrey asserted amid reports that the US has deployed hundreds of troops to the country since last year as Syrian government forces gained a clear upper hand over the foreign-backed terrorist across its territory.