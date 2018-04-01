Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

The situation on our planet right now looks rather bleak. Discord and division in Western societies; 'low intensity' and proxy wars in the Middle East and many parts of the world; the 'cold war 2' has reached boiling point; shocking duplicity, corruption and manipulation of the public now define Western democracies. Where did it all go wrong? Was it ever right? What is wrong with human beings and the societies they create that they seem so consistently unable to prevent the descent into chaos?This week on Behind the Headlines, we'll be taking a look at the major events and developments of the past week and giving our analysis of what is really going on.Join us later today - from 12-1:30pm EST / 4-5:30pm UTC / 6-7:30pm CET - as we go Behind the Headlines.01:39:35