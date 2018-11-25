© Getty Images



"Either you are one of those who believe they can solve everything on their own and only have to think about themselves. That is nationalism in its purest form. This is not patriotism. Because patriotism is if you include others in the German interest and accept win-win situations."

Angela Merkel has suggestedin a veiled swipe at Brexit, as the German Chancellor threatens to derail Britain's exit from the bloc.Speaking at an event organised by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Berlin today, the outgoing leader of the Christian Democratic Union argued that countries should be prepared to make concessions in an "orderly procedure". She said parliaments should make the decision to sign such contracts, reports German news channel Welt.Mrs Merkel, who last month announced she was controversiallydespite previously saying the two roles go hand in glove,She told the event, titled 'Parliamentarianism Between Globalisation and National Sovereignty':Mrs Merkel said that countries who think "they can solve everything on their own" are simply nationalistic and not patriotic because they "only think about themselves."Mrs Merkel made the comments during a speech defending aThe pact was agreed in July by all UN member countries except the United States and will be signed in Morocco next month.Mrs Merkel's 13-year premiership has been noted for her open door migrant policy and the comments have been seen as a thinly veiled attack on President Trump and far right populist parties in Europe.Meanwhile, Welt reported that French President Emmanuel Macron would be especially pleased to hear Mrs Merkel's impassioned statement.Mr Macron has visited Berlin this week and in a guest statement to the Bundestag, the German parliament, he called for a more united Europe.During the address he said that every country must share decision making and co-ordinate foreign policy, immigration and development policies with each other. The comments come after the two leaders jointly announced a new Franco-German arms deal.In Berlin yesterday, the two governments said they wouldIt is expected France will lead the aircraft project while Germany will spearhead the tank deal with the two countries working closely on the bilateral defence co-operation.