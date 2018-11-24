© Reuters / Benoit Tessier



Tear gas and a water cannon were deployed in Paris as protesters again flooded the streets against fuel prices hikes. Thousands have been protesting across France against the measure, which resulted in massive blockades.The tense standoff between riot police and demonstrators - some of them masked - escalated as law enforcement were pelted with bottles. Police fired back with tear gas and water cannon spay.RT's correspondent Charlotte Dubenskij has been caught in the midst of the rally and is giving more updates as the demonstration progresses.Saturday marks the second week in a row that protests have been held in the French capital and across the country. Some 3,000 security personnel have been deployed to deal with the rally in the city alone.One of the videos from the unrest shows demonstrators chanting behind the improvised barricades before being forced to retreat as they were smashed by thick sprays from the water cannon.Chaotic scenes emerged during similar rallies last weekend, with one marred by a death.