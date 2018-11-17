Comment: That figure is now estimated to be around 283,000 people. And this is just Day 1 of the protests...
Starting from the early hours of Saturday, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of French cities to express their discontent with the policies of President Emmanuel Macron and the French government's recent decision to raise fuel prices through additional taxes. Protesters blocked roads across France, disrupting traffic in many areas as well as blocking access to gas stations.
Comment: More specifically, they're protesting tax hikes for tobacco, gas and road tolls.
Photos and videos posted on social media show large crowds of people wearing yellow vests - the symbol of a popular movement and umbrella organization behind the protests - overrunning the roads and highways in various regions.
Police used tear gas to disperse protesters on the Champs-Elysees, RT France said.
A total of 124,000 people took part in 2,000 rallies across France, according to the Interior Ministry. French media called the level of protests "unprecedented." Many roads have been closed due to the protesters' blockades. In many places, the roadblocks have led to severe traffic jams.
Demonstrators were seen burning tires and setting up barricades on the roads. The actions of the protesters also led to some conflicts with both drivers and pedestrians.
Police deployed large forces to the areas where protests were held, but still apparently failed to bring the situation fully under control as, according to the Interior Ministry, 47 people were injured during the protests, with three in critical condition.
One protester died in a road accident in Pont-de-Beauvoisin in the southeastern region of Savoie when a panicked female driver ran over a woman after protesters surrounded her car and starting banging on the hood. Two more people were hit by a car and one of them suffered serious injuries in the northern city of Arras and were taken to the hospital, according to local media.
Some protests ended up in scuffles with police. Officers have so far arrested 24 people, and 17 of them were taken into custody, according to the Interior Ministry, cited by BFM TV.
The massive protests were provoked by the government's plans to continue increasing taxes on diesel and gasoline, as well as the carbon tax meant to limit greenhouse gas emissions. French Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said the tax on diesel will increase by 6.5 cents per liter in January 2019, while the tax on gasoline is set to increase by 2.9 cents.
Protesters say the measures will disproportionately affect people who rely on their cars to commute to work.
Comment: More reporting from one of the Paris rallies by RT: