© AP



© NASA



The death toll in California has risen to 42 and 228 people are still missing as three major wildfires continue to sweep across the state. An estimated 250,000 people have been displaced from their homes.Thirteen more people were confirmed dead from the "Camp Fire" in Paradise, northern California, taking the toll in that area to 42 andParadise, some 90 miles (145 km) north of Sacramento, has been completely destroyed by the blaze, with the authorities saying that up to 90 percent of the residents lost their homes. The death toll is expected to rise.An estimated quarter million Californians have been forced to flee their homes to escape the three blazing infernos across the state. Strengthening winds mean the flames are expected to spread even further by Tuesday.California governor Jerry Brown is urging President Donald Trump to declare the situation as a major disaster in order to secure emergency funding.The appeal came a day after the president threatened to cut funding for California, blaming the fires on poor forest management. President of the International Association of Fire Fighters, Harold Schaitberger, deemed the comments "reckless and insulting."In southern California, the Woolsey Fire claimed two lives as it tore through beach resorts and coastal homes in Malibu, west of Los Angeles. An estimated 370 structures have been destroyed, while another 57,000 are believed to be under threat.With Malibu being home to many of the rich and famous, it's unsurprising that