Six Ryanair cabin crew members pictured sleeping on the floor of a Spanish airport office last month have been sacked, the airline says.The image, which Ryanair said was staged, was widely shared onlineA Portuguese union that represents airline crews criticised the airline., a Ryanair spokesman said.However Ryanair said that despite the issues, "no crew slept on the floor"."The crew spent a short period of time in the crew room before being moved to a VIP lounge, and returned to Porto the next day," the company said after the image circulated.Confirming the sackings on Tuesday, Ryanair said the photo led to media reports that damaged the company's reputation and "caused an irreparable breach of trust with these six persons".The Portuguese union, SNPVAC, had earlier disagreed with Ryanair's summary of events, claiming thatThe union said that crew members were leftHowever SNPVAC confirmed that the staff were moved to a VIP lounge at 06:00.The airline came under fire after the photo appeared on social media.It was first shared by Jim Atkinson on Twitter, who criticised Ryanair for not providing adequate accommodation for staff.