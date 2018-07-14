is live in:
33 hospitalized after Ryanair flight plummets mid-air & makes emergency landing in Frankfurt, Germany
RT
Sat, 14 Jul 2018 10:04 UTC
A Ryanair flight bound for Croatian resort town of Zadar had made an emergency landing at Frankfurt-Hahn airport after rapidly descending from 36,000ft (11,000m), German media reported citing police.
33 passengers were taken to the hospital after they "complained about headache and earache and suffered from nausea,"Spiegel magazine quoted a spokesman for the Federal Police early on Saturday. The authorities believe there might have been a drop in pressure on board the Ryanair Boeing 737, which carried 189 passengers.
At Frankfurt airport, paramedics took care of the passengers, with city authorities dispatching ambulances to ferry the injured to nearby hospitals. Uninjured passengers spent the night at the airport. "A replacement aircraft will probably fly people to their destination on Saturday," the police spokesman said.
It is unclear what exactly happened on board as Ryanair and Frankfurt Hahn Airport did not comment on the incident.
A Facebook user named Miomir Todorovic uploaded a photo showing ejected oxygen masks inside the cabin. "We heard sudden bang (not very loud) and air became cold. Masks dropped immediately and we heard announcement about emergency descent," he wrote, responding to a question by a German reporter.
"There was some panic at plane, but in the end everyone remained calm. To be honest, Ryanair pilots did excellent job, but it would be much appreciated if they announced that this was a standard procedure in this situations," the man added.
Later in the day, Ryanair said in a statement to RT the flight diverted to Frankfurt "due to an inflight depressurisation," and descent was carried out "in line with standard procedure." The plane landed normally and docked at Frankfurt airport, where passengers were given refreshment vouchers and hotel accommodation, the low-cost airline has said. "Customers will board a replacement aircraft which will depart to Zadar this morning and Ryanair sincerely apologized for any inconvenience," it added.
Earlier this week an Air China plane suddenly dropped 25,000ft (7,600 meters) in 10 minutes mid-flight, also causing oxygen masks to go off from the cabin ceiling. Local aviation authorities said one of the pilots was vaping inside the flight deck and mishandled the ventilation system, South China Morning Post reported.
Those who cannot remember history are condemned to repeat it.
With a population that has far exceeded Earths carrying capacity, it seems supremely idiotic to extend lifespans. Why not improve health /...
Why Duh? .. sounds like an excellent plan ... who needs slavery when you can dictate people's lives via financial burdens
Sex: A private matter between two consenting adults. Should have been kept that way. How the subject of meat suppositories and enthusiasts thereof...
From reading various NDEs, I've gathered that the true soul self can have different personalities depending on the incarnation. So we will...
Sorry, respectable, honorable officers out there, who once 'protected and served', your drug war tactics have made you all into PIGS; and PIGS you...