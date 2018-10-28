Society's Child
"Jews are the children of Satan" and other anti-Semitic conspiracies of synagogue shooter
Moments before entering the synagogue on Saturday morning, the 46-year-old wrote on the social network Gab that he was "going in," stating that he couldn't "sit by and watch my people get slaughtered." That comment was in reference to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), which he says "brings invaders in that kill our people."
Three days ago on the same social network, Bowers posted a "daily reminder" in which he said that "diversity means chasing down the last white person."
Bowers made his disdain for US President Donald Trump known, saying he "did not vote for him" and has never "worn or even touched a MAGA [Make America Great Again] hat."
He also referred to Trump as "a globalist, not a nationalist," saying "there is no #MAGA as long as there is a k**e infestation," using a four-letter derogatory term for Jewish people.
Bowers also reposted anti-Semitic content, including one which suggested that Trump is controlled by Jews. That particular post included a photoshopped image which showed a Jewish man supposedly telling the president: "We must keep whites asleep for a few more years so they are totally outnumbered by our non-white minions and can never regain their country."
The 46-year-old's cover photo on Gab showed the number 1488, which is often used by neo-Nazis. His bio on the site stated that "Jews are the children of Satan."
Meanwhile, Gab has taken aim at "Big Tech," claiming that while it immediately alerted the FBI about Bowers' account and deactivated it, others didn't. "Question: Where is the statement from Facebook and others where he [Bowers] had an account?" it tweeted.
The social network, which was created as an alternative to Twitter (but still tweets from its Twitter account) and hails the right to free speech, also said that "words are not bullets" and "social media posts have a body count of zero."
An FBI official has stated that there is no indication that Bowers was known to law enforcement before the shooting. The 46-year-old is registered as a voter in Pennsylvania, but his records show him as being "unaffiliated" to any party.
Comment: Despite the liberal media claims that 'supporting Trump means you are alt-right", this man was against Trump and demonstrates what the real alt-right is like. Trump has denied any links to the attack. In the wake of the shooting, social media platform Gab has taken the blame for the shooting, with some calling it the "alt-right's favorite platform". Paypal has terminated their agreement with Gab due to violations of their terms of service although they aren't specific as to what exactly. Twitter and Facebook also hosted some of the shooter's content but they have yet to face any repercussions.
