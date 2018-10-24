PhRMA (the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America), the pharmaceutical industry's trade association and powerful lobbying group, says that:
today, more than 7,000 medicines are in development globally, all of which have the potential to help patients in the United States and around the world. According to another data source, there are 3,400 medicines in development today just in the United States, an increase of 40 percent since 2005. (Source.)PhRMA also says that today:
the 271 vaccines in development span a wide array of diseases, and employ exciting new scientific strategies and technologies. These potential vaccines - all in human clinical trials or under review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - include 137 for infectious diseases, 99 for cancer, 15 for allergies and 10 for neurological disorders. (Source.)Whenever the FDA signals that it is ready to grant marketing approval for a new vaccine or drug, the first step for the pharmaceutical company's marketing department is to promote an "educational" advertising campaign designed to instill fear in parents (and their pediatricians) about the horrible illnesses (albeit previously unknown, benign or rare) that even us doctors hadn't yet recognized as being significant up until recently. Most of us physicians have gone along with the fear-mongering that makes our practices busier while it also makes billions of dollars in profits for some unworthy CEO or Wall Street investment banker, hedge fund manager or mutual fund investor - all at the expense of America's precious and vulnerable children who are at high risk of being sickened along the way.
The TV commercials, medical journal articles and drug representatives will be trying to educate us about a new, unaffordable vaccine that will somehow be squeezed into an already crowded and potentially deadly group of shots that America's already at-risk-of-vaccine-injuries infants will now be receiving at their next well-child (perhaps soon to become chronically ill) check-up.
New Laws Being Passed to Mandate ALL Vaccines, Including Future Vaccines
Recognizing this, and so as not to overload the already over-loaded well-child inoculation schedule, perhaps the CDC (the Big Pharma-subsidized and vaccine cheerleader Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) will be adding shots to the in-hospital and irrational Hepatitis B shot that it recommends be given on day one - when vulnerable mothers are too exhausted and emotionally confused to give truly informed consent.
Many state legislatures are, as we speak, considering (or have already passed laws) criminalizing the previously legal parental right of refusing vaccinations on the basis of religious or philosophical beliefs. That is happening right now in Wisconsin's Republican-dominated legislature, Minnesota's split GOP/DFL legislature, and California's Democratic Party-dominated legislature - where it is already signed into law by Democrat Jerry Brown.
These poorly informed - and heavily bribed politicians - don't realize that their legislative efforts will be blindly forcing unsuspecting patients to submit to every new blockbuster vaccine that successfully emerges from the pipeline. Talk about making decisions on the basis of partial information or propaganda from sociopathic corporate entities! Attention, Senators Al Franken, Amy Klobuchar and other assorted legislators. Are you listening to the real science or to the corrupted, pseudoscience of Big Pharma?
Comment: The assumption that they're making the decisions they are because they're poorly informed assumes that a) they actually care and b) that they aren't simply as wrapped up in the propaganda as everyone else. Neither of these are safe assumptions.
Below is a list of 146 new vaccines that were in the pipeline as of 2010. The list, PhRMA proudly tells us, is now up to 271 new vaccines as of 2013. For a full listing of these vaccine trials, go to: http://phrma.org/sites/default/files/pdf/infectiousdiseases2010%20%281%29.pdf
For parents whose infants' brains and bodies are immunologically and developmentally immature, be aware that your children may be forced to suffer untested-for and therefore unacknowledged long term neurological, autoimmune and chronic illness adverse effects. Parents need to be aware that if their infant dies, is sickened or is made chronically ill by vaccine ingredients, they, as protective parents, will be forbidden to sue the guilty drug company (or the doctor that administered them) for appropriate damages.
Parents and grandparents of children need to be aware of the fact that many of these new vaccines will be containing contaminants (such as unfilterable viral particles, bacterial particles, monkey kidney cell fragments, human fetal cells, squalene (in anthrax and some experimental swine flu vaccines), peanut oil (a likely cause of the epidemic of peanut allergies), formaldehyde (and even foreign DNA fragments) as well as known neurotoxic additives such as formaldehyde and aluminum (and perhaps even mercury), all of which are known genetic toxins and known causes of (sometimes subtle and sometimes not-so-subtle - but always preventable) brain damage, vaccine-induced epilepsy, autoimmune disorders, the so-called, but erroneously labeled "shaken baby syndrome" (now increasingly understood to represent a vaccine-induced encephalitis), SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), dementia, autism spectrum disorders, mitochondrial toxicity, damage to the brain's microglial and astroglial cells (the brain's immune system), etc.)
NOTE: Much of the information in this column is derived from easily accessible books and websites, including Make an Informed Vaccine Decision for the Health of Your Child by Mayer Eisenstein, MD, JD, MPH; The Sanctity of Human Blood: Vaccination is Not Immunization, by Tim O'Shea, DC; Screening Sandy Hook,, Causes and Consequences by Deanna Spingola (an online e-book); the writings and lectures of Russell Blaylock, MD; Immunologist J. Barthelow Classen, MD; Harold E Buttram, MD, Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Suzanne Humphries, Dr Kenneth Stoller, Dr Andrew Wakefield, Dr Mark Geier, and Dr Joseph Mercola, and the following two articles: http://www.vaccines.net/vaccine-induced-immune-overload.pdf. http://www.globalresearch.ca/vaccine-induced-immune-overload-and-the-epidemic-of-chronic-autoimmune-childhood-disease/5431013.
About the Author
Dr. Kohls is a retired physician who practiced holistic, non-drug, mental health care for the last decade of his family practice career. He now writes a weekly column for the Reader Weekly, an alternative newsweekly published in Duluth, Minnesota, USA. Many of Dr. Kohls' columns are archived at http://duluthreader.com/articles/categories/200_Duty_to_Warn.
