The

MMR

Vaccine's Tragic History in Japan

Twice as many infants die in America than in Japan

78 confirmed deaths

85 confirmed cases of deafness

48 confirmed cases of decreased eye contact

92 confirmed cases of developmental delay

855 confirmed reported cases of autism

116 confirmed cases of intellectual disability

401 reports of speech disorders

276 reports of loss of consciousness

143 confirmed cases of encephalitis

74 confirmed cases of meningitis

111 confirmed cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome

692 confirmed cases of gait disturbance (not being able to walk normally)

748 confirmed cases of hypokinesia (partial or complete loss of muscle movement)

653 reports of hypotonia (poor muscle tone)

4874 reports of seizures, including febrile convulsions and tonic-clonic seizures

1576 cases of cellulitis (a potentially serious skin infection)

147 confirmed cases of measles

384 confirmed cases of mumps

29 confirmed cases of rubella

The side effects of vaccinations are vastly under-reported

Japanese Officials Speak Out

The right to choose should be recognized as a fundamental human right.

Conclusion

Sources

Fact: Japan has the lowest infant mortality rate following ban on mandatory vaccinations, they urge other countries to follow this firm stanceThe citizens of Japan are statistically proven to be the healthiest and longest-living people in the world. The country also has the lowest infant mortality rate on the planet. It may come as no surprise to many that the Japanese government banned a number of vaccines that are currently mandatory in the United States and has strict regulations in place for other Big Pharma drugs and vaccines in general. Japan's anti-vax policies have long been criticised by vaccine pushers in the US who claim that vaccinating the public "promotes health."However,It's clear to see that Western nations have a lot to learn from the Japanese when it comes to their approach to vaccinations and issues facing public health. The Japanese are vaccine skeptics, to put it simply, and due to adverse reactions suffered by Japanese children, have banned many vaccines.Despite the fact that it has been blamed in vaccine courts for causing autism, vaccine supporters still deny the correlation between the MMR vaccination and skyrocketing rates of autism spectrum disorder, which now affects at least one in 45 children, with even higher rates of diagnosis among boys. However, the vaccine carries other serious risks in addition to the autism links, which has led to an outright ban of MMR jab in Japan.Testing of 125 children's spinal fluid determined that the vaccines had entered one child's nervous system, with two additional suspected cases. Four years later, in 1993, the government removed the MMR mandate against measles and rubella.A doctor from Japan's Ministry of Health and Welfare admitted that the separate, individual doses of measles and rubella cost twice as much to administer and he defended the decision, stating, "but we believe it is worth it."What many parents don't know about the MMR vaccine is the list of adverse reactions, straight from Merck's vaccine package inserts, is long and alarming. A shortened version of the vaccine damage associated with the MMR vaccine includes: vomiting, diarrhoea, anaphylaxis, ear pain, nerve deafness, diabetes, arthritis, myalgia, encephalitis, febrile seizures, pneumonia, and death.A search of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database shows the following statistics from the United States: Over 75,000 adverse events have been reported from any combination of measles, mumps and rubella vaccines, including, most notably:As acknowledged by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The National Vaccine Information Center estimates that less than one to ten percent of adverse reactions to vaccines are reported. Many of the numbers reported above could, therefore, be multiplied by one hundred to determine a more accurate amount of adverse reactions.The people of Japan put children's health before Big Pharma profits and also take a protective stance against other vaccines. The flu vaccine has also been the subject of controversy in Japan after 100 deaths occurred from the vaccine by the end of 2009.Finally, the Japanese government has also taken a protective stance against vaccines on behalf of its young girls,Damage payments to only a fraction of the victims who have suffered adverse reactions to the HPV vaccine have reached $6 million. Additionally, since 2011, at least 38 infants have been reported to have died after they had been vaccinated against Haemophilus influenza B and Streptococcus pneumonia, according to records compiled by the health ministry in Japan.Japan has been criticised for being behind the times when it comes to vaccination. Vaccine advocates claim that Japan has not kept pace with other developed countries regarding the use of vaccines. Despite listing 110 infectious diseases in a government registry, Japan offers vaccines for only 22 of those. Some Japanese health experts disagree, however."Medicine is supposed to be about healing, but babies who cannot speak are being given unnecessary shots because parents are scared. Children are losing their ability to heal naturally. "There are so many people who have suffered side effects. All we are asking is to establish the right to say 'no.'Tetsuo Nakayama, Dean of Kitasato University's Graduate School of Infection Control Sciences, is an expert who supports vaccines, but he, too, acknowledges the risks of vaccination , stating that: "There is no guarantee that your child will not be that one out of 1,000. You have to compare the risks between the side effects and what will happen if you are infected with the disease naturally... Under the existing law, the decision to vaccinate your child or not is basically left up to the parents, but there is not enough information out there for them to make an informed decision."Masako Koga, a former representative of the Consumers Union of Japan, has shared his concerns about the ulterior motives behind mass vaccination programs: "Vaccines should only be given to those who need them but that is not happening. The global industry is being driven by a strategy that promotes VPD [vaccine preventable diseases].He also summarised what motivates many parents' decisions not to vaccinate their children: "There is no knowing who will suffer side effects as a result of vaccination. [ Proponents of vaccination ] say the chance of suffering a side effect is 1 in a million. Has your child suffered an adverse reaction to the MMR vaccine or the HPV vaccine , both of which have been removed from Japan's national vaccination program?More than 9 billion US dollars have been awarded for vaccine injuries alone last year in the USA and consider that those are the ones that could afford to take the time and vast sums of money needed to take a case through the entire legal system. When you imagine how difficult and costly it is on your pocket and your health making a claim, whilst also caring for a child with vaccine damage? Imagine how many more cases could have been proven and won, where the system easier to deal with and less costly...