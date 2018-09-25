Learn to Recognize Astroturfing When You See It

Industry Messaging Example

"The thoroughly answered question of whether vaccines cause autism isn't really a question outside of conspiracy-theorist circles," Senapathy writes.

"The body of evidence shows that vaccination has ... vastly reduced suffering and death ... and that vaccines don't cause autism, cancer, dementia or long term health problems, and that any minute risk is vastly outweighed by benefits to individuals and society.

Yet with the backing of prominent leaders like Robert DeNiro and Robert Kennedy Jr., anti-vaccine groups fuel common narratives that keep herd immunity down, directly leading to suffering and death.

Now with Donald Trump embracing vaccine skeptics, the anti-vaccine movement has earned a hallowed place on the shelf next to other tinfoil hat clad schools of thought.

The question of the safety of genetically engineered crops (GMOs) has been answered just as thoroughly, and the anti-GMO movement deserves its own place on the same shelf, not just for being wrong but for its role in unconscionable suffering ...

Seven Classic Propaganda Techniques

Name calling - Derogatory terms or discriminatory words used to arouse suspicion and prejudice Glittering generalities - Slogans, catchphrases and highly generalized statements that sound good but mean little and prove nothing (such as "the science is settled") Transfer - The linking of a company/industry idea with a revered symbol Testimonial - Testimony by a respected authority, similar to celebrity endorsement Plain folks - Corporate material presented by someone who appears to be "just like you" - someone who shares your concerns and ideals Bandwagon - Creating the illusion that there's a consensus, which capitalizes on people's inherent desire to be on the "right" side Card stacking - Using only those facts that support the company's/industry's ideas, with the aim of making you assume these facts are conclusive. As noted by Crouch, "By 'stacking cards against the truth,' propagandists can control the beliefs of their audience"

Pesticide and Vaccine Partnerships Revealed

When In Doubt, Blame the Russians

The Russians Did It Again

"Researchers from Iowa State University (Shawn Dorius and Carolyn Lawrence-Dill) wanted to better understand the controversy around genetically engineered food.16 The issue is with the overwhelming belief in the science community is that GMOs are safe, consumers still question their safety. Dorius and Lawrence-Dill wanted to find out why.

What they found was surprising. The ISU researchers looked at not only how U.S. publications portrayed GMOs but also looked at the American versions of RT and Sputknik, two Russian publications. They counted how many times the term 'GMO' was used in different publications ...

They went a step further and analyzed the tone of each article. What they found is the Russian publications were overwhelming anti-GMO. The articles talked negatively about environmental risks, nutrition concerns, and health risks of GMOs."

Claim of Scientific Consensus on GMO Safety Is Patently False

GMO-Vaccine Convergence

"Most modern biomedical advances, especially the vaccines used to eradicate disease and protect against pandemics ... rely on the same molecular biology tools that are used to create genetically modified organisms.

To protect the public, scientists have embraced GMO technology to quickly study new health threats, manufacture enough protective vaccines, and monitor and even predict new outbreaks."

Preempting Your Rights

"This is really a backdoor attempt to interfere with state governments and local governments. I think the trend is for local governments to engage on this issue. This would undermine that."



Monsanto Ghostwriting Shill Attempts to Tie USRTK to Russian Troll Efforts

Another Undercover Ambassador for GMO Industry Wants You to Think the Russians Are Responsible for 'Anti-Vaccine Myths'

