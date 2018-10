© CCby2.0/Jeff Turner/The Mall-Washington DC

"Trump was also swayed by foreign allies, including Britain, in deciding to reverse course, these people said. It wasn't immediately clear what other governments may have raised concerns to the White House."

United Kingdom -

Australia

-

Israel -

"The meeting at the bar came about because of a series of connections, beginning with an Israeli Embassy official who introduced Mr. Papadopoulos to another Australian diplomat in London."

Estonia -

Ukraine

-

"There is yet another sign that defines itself gradually. When it is clearly defined it may be already too late to do anything about it. That is to say, a time comes when Empire finds itself -



"A prisoner of history.



"The history of a Republic is its own history.... A Republic may change its course, or reverse it, and that will be its own business. But the history of Empire is a world history, and belongs to many people."

A US President who puts America first? They can't allow it.

The conspiracy to overthrow a sitting US President extends far beyond our own "Deep State." As I've been saying in this space for quite some time,Setting aside the British origins of the obscene "dossier" compiled by "ex"-MI6 agent Christopher Steele,While US intelligence officials were expected to oppose the move,But of course the Washington Post knows perfectly well which other governments would have reason to raise "concerns" to the White House.This entire episode has Her Majesty's Secret Service's fingerprints all over it.here was a British spook who was not only hired by the Clinton campaign to dig up dirt on Trump but was unusually passionate about his work - almost as if he'd have done it for free. And then there was the earliest approach to the Trump campaign, made by Stefan Halper to Carter Page. And then there's the mysterious alleged "link" to Russian intelligence,whose murky British-based thinktank managed to operate openly despite later claims it was a Russian covert operation.first suggesting that the Russians had Hillary Clinton's emails, and then disappearing into thin air as soon as the story he had planted percolated into plain view. Some "Russian agent"!a low-level semi-advisor to the Trump campaign, and milk him for information while getting him drunk?So how did Papadopoulos find himself spilling his guts at a bar with a top Australian intelligence figure? The Times reports thatThe Times and other outlets report thatI'm willing to bet it was the Estonians, who have always been the most actively anti-Russian actors in the region.Democratic National Committee members actually met with Ukrainian government leaders in an attempt to uncover dirt on Trump.which became a veritable locus of Clintonian campaign operations.the striped-pants set is so on about. As that grizzled old "isolationist" prophet, Garet Garrett, described the insignia of empire at the dawn of the cold war:A Republic may restrain itself, wrote Garrett, but "Empire must put forth its power" - on whose behalf? There are many claimants whose wealth, position, and prestige depend on the Imperial largesse.We now have clear evidence of just how far our "client" states are willing go to ensure that the American gravy train of free goodies continues to flow.Trump's decision to walk back his announcement that the key Russia-gate intelligence would be declassified tells us almost as much as if he'd tweeted it out, unredacted.So here we have it at last, the final truth of Russia-gate: yes,We weren't attacked by Russia: a few thousand dollars in Facebook ads that nobody saw did not put Trump in the White House.not by the supposedly omnipotent Vladimir Putin butHere is the final irrefutable argument against America as the "world leader," designated champion of the "liberal international order" - we become, as Garrett noted, a prisoner of history. Indeed, we are no longer entitled to write our own history, but must endure the lobbying and aggressive interventions of our ungrateful and spiteful "allies," whose welfare states could not exist without generous US "defense" subsidies.And that's really the essence of the fight, the issue that will determine the woof and warp of American politics in the new millennium. The global Establishment has risen up against the People. There's no telling what the outcome will be, but one thing I know for sure: I know what side I'm on. Do you?