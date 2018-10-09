However, it puts the religious institution under the hand and authority of the Civil Government.

Everything about this current hysteria, beginning with disinformation, fearmongering and ending with "Red Tuesday", are all hallmarks of a Soros-sponsored colour revolution.

Charge the provocateurs with maliciously spreading disinformation and causing civil strife. This option will however turn Saleh and others in living martyrs and may intensify the situation further. Ignore the public anger in the hope that it will recede and go away, but such an action may anger the protestors even more and push them to escalate their action. Or simply to withdraw Decree No 16 even though it is a very good piece of legislation. Such a withdrawal will hopefully absorb the current hysteria and provides the Government with time to deal with whom and what was behind it.