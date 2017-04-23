This project uses professional news reporting to foster debate on how open society values are under stress in the run up to the European elections. Topics include the rise of hate speech by Europe's far right, the increased use of intolerant rhetoric and policies by mainstream politicians, as well as the rise in hate crime on the streets of Europe. EUobserver recruited experienced, local journalists to visit campaign events, conduct interviews and solicit high-level op-eds in 16 countries. By "going local", EUobserver was able to point out worrying cross-border trends, rather than merely report on isolated incidents. They published a total of 128 articles in the period from February to May 2014.