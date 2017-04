© Activist Post/David Luther.com



Extra! Extra! Soros Pays for EU Elections!

This project uses professional news reporting to foster debate on how open society values are under stress in the run up to the European elections. Topics include the rise of hate speech by Europe's far right, the increased use of intolerant rhetoric and policies by mainstream politicians, as well as the rise in hate crime on the streets of Europe. EUobserver recruited experienced, local journalists to visit campaign events, conduct interviews and solicit high-level op-eds in 16 countries. By "going local", EUobserver was able to point out worrying cross-border trends, rather than merely report on isolated incidents. They published a total of 128 articles in the period from February to May 2014.

Stoking the Marginalized Fires of Youth

We Control the Vertical - We Control Your Culture

"To involve the creative media-making community (video and animation artists and other creative media-makers) in the debate around the elections and European politics in line with OSIFE's general objectives by connecting to social networks and digital media platforms, using film as an awareness-raising tool, to reach a wide audience and have a maximum impact."

European Elections 2014: countering the rise of hate-speech - This helped homogenize the LGBT community, the Roma, and women into one wieldable political tool

#DON'TmasturHATE international campaign - This OSF Bratislava initiative illustrates how grass roots efforts were "created" to troll digital and social to counter opposing views.

The Bigger Picture

George Soros is the architect and dictator of the entire migrant/refugee situation destroying Europe today.

Most policy experts know billionaire George Soros wields mighty influence. Even everyday citizens hear his name and associate it with control and power brokering.But up until now the world at large has tolerated his machinations. Up until now the worldMy colleague, Dutch political analyst Hoger Eekhof called me up in a heightened state of disbelief recently. I recall Eekhof exclaiming over the phone some time back; "Phil, Soros' organizations own leaks admit his complicity in controlling European policies!" Then, having been on the trail of Soros some years now, I became anxious to hear what the archival researcher had turned up. To my amazement,within months-oldobtained from the billionaire's NGO. No doubt some readers will be astonished as well at finding these leaks nowhere in any mainstream media. The revelations are so telling and broad, I do not even know where to begin telling the story. Maybe it's best to One document (PDF) from the DC Leaks horde from the Open Society Initiative for Europe (OSIFE)Not only does the Soros NGO document contain thefor tilting these elections, it also gives theAmong the dozens of Soros paid for programs to leverage these elections, one grant program stood out for me as a journalist and analyst of media. Thewas set up and funded by Soros in order toI quote from the program objectives:What this means is,with $130,922 dollars andEuropeans read across the EU. That's roughly $1000 dollars per article for op-ed pieces, which is enough toI know of. The document outlining that plan goes so far as tothese articles were intended for, and included; Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Romania, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, and the UK. The EUobserver buyout of media was evenat about $1000 dollarsNow let this sink in.Open Society Foundations also funded EUobserver to "recruiting ato cover the impact of those policies and to highlight important local events." This aspect of Soros media control and manipulation was funded with $75,000 dollars, but there's no indication how many "recruits" this initiative hired.As disturbing as the DC Leaks revelations of Soros direct media corruption is, thethe various Soros NGOs have had [is] staggering. Within this same cable from Open Society Foundations, direct "employment" and manipulation of the neo-liberals core constituency is shown. Another program funded by OSF was the European Alternatives - Italian branch. This aspect hadincluding those in vulnerable situations, such as..." Through a series of support mechanism, Soros sought to convert Italy's young, the LGBT community, and basically any contra-conservative gang it could through the use of media "humor and satire". A web entity was created, Voice of the Voiceless EU, which no longer exists. Here is where we see Soros summoning the plowshares and pitchfork carriers from among society's most exuberant and aggressive segments.into a much broader movement we can now see in media, academia, and across the spectrum. The European Youth Portal is one mirror mechanism for Soros' homogenization of youth ideals.This aspect of Soros' plan is quite brilliant actually.for such movements as the LGBT and same sex marriage activism,by people like Soros to "bake" the youth into globalist ultra liberal pie. Without the metaphors,The youth of Europe and the United States might have otherwise been predisposed to far right ideals, as an example. But Soros money can be shown to haveBut the Soros "machine" is far more powerful than any one segment.I am going to admit to you here, even I underestimated how powerful George Soros is. Discovering the depth and breadth of George Soros Machiavellianism in months old DC Leaks is an astonishing revelation. Yes, the leaks prove unequivocally me and my colleagues were right all along. But we are in no contest for accolades here,For make no mistake, no single person could hide so effectively, unless...Another program funded with nearly $300,000 dollars by OSF was the so-calledOnce again, I quote directly from Open Society's documents, this program was intended:Reading this it isfrom George Orwell's 1984. The list of programs and their dramatic goals foris almost unimaginable. Some of the other programs were:Soros efforts to sway European elections even reached deep down into theThrough the application and manipulation of aps and other technology driven tools, Soros seeks to "grab" anyone who can possible support the cause. From small programs liketo innovations like, the Soros minions have been at work putting controls at every corner of the EU.in Netherlands,in Latvia, the, the list and scope of Open Society Foundations endeavors for the 2014 elections alone is staggering. Soros launched a massive campaign to transform Europe in 2014. What's amazing for me is, he actually accomplished these preliminary goals.Other documents within this DC Leaks "Soros" cacheAt least he's the single most powerfulThere's ample evidenceWith control mechanisms purchased or leveraged in every sphere that matters, it is not unreasonable to assumeThe dogma, missions, rhetoric, tone, and direction of every piece of OSF documentation DC Leaks uncovered puts Soros activities in the crosshairs. From Doctors Without Borders and obscure organizations like The Federation of Greek Organizations for People with Disabilities,Looking at the broader context, the Soros organization more closelythan a typical business or philanthropical structure. There's evidence inside these leaks to suggestnot only on leaders likebut on the veryFrom theto a vast array of so-called, Soros acts as a kind of "Godfather" figure. The favors he offers, which no one seems able to refuse" now extend past the purchasing power of money alone. I can only imagine thea man like Soros could exert.We shall continue to collate and study these DC Leaks documents on Soros for later reports. I cannot begin to express my amazement that more has not been made of these leaks already. Perhaps like us, other investigators have been overwhelmed with the goings on since President Trump ran, and was elected. What's becoming vividly clear is the enigma called George Soros, one man exerting tremendous influence on all our lives.Phil Butler, is a policy investigator and analyst, a political scientist and expert on Eastern Europe, exclusively for the online magazine New Eastern Outlook.