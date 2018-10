© Eddie Jim

Selective breeding has made the fruit we eat so full of sugar, Melbourne Zoo has had to wean its animals off it.Fruit is vital in human diets, and we all need to eat more . But at thesays Dr Michael Lynch, the zoo's head vet."It's interesting.Monkeys love bananas. But now, says Dr Lynch, the zoo's primates don't get any fruit at all.For humans, eating fruit is associated with a reduced risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, obesity, gastric cancer and lung cancer, an evidence review commissioned by the federal government found.Despite fruit's sugar content, increasing your fruit intake does not increase your risk of type 2 diabetes. Fruits contain important nutrients, and fruit's natural sugars are very different from the harmful ' "free sugars" in soft drinks.But the zoo's experience is interesting for what it tells us about how"Pretty much all cultivated varieties at present are sweeter than their wild counterparts," says Dr Senaka Ranadheera, a food scientist at the University of Melbourne."For example, wild apples are smaller and more bitter than modern cultivated varieties."Dr Ranadheera said there were reports of(fruit sugar levels are still nowhere near those in soft drinks or fruit juice).And farmers have bred watermelons to have bright red fleshy interiors when ripe.; in the varieties we pick up from Coles or Woolies, the seeds have been shrunk so small they are almost invisible.This has come about through decades - centuries, in some cases - of"Throughout the ages,says Dr Nenad Naumovski, who lectures in food science at the University of Canberra."This also masks the bitterness of the phytochemicals that the particular fruit has."Melbourne Zoo had traditionally fed its animals a fruit-heavy diet, says Dr Lynch.That caused a range of health problems, but also made it hard for keepers to ensure everyone was getting a balanced diet.Like children, red pandas would quite happily eat nothing but bamboo and fruit, Dr Lynch says, missing out on a range of important nutrients.So the zoo now makes "panda pellets": all the vitamins and minerals a red panda needs, mixed in with a little bit of pear. The pandas find them delicious."A seal in the wild is eating fresh fish. We're feeding them something that's been caught, frozen, thawed. Fresh is best for most things," says Dr Lynch.